LONDON Jan 18 Manchester Airports Group (MAG) said on Friday it had agreed to buy London's Stansted airport from Heathrow Airport Holdings for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion).

As part of the transaction, Australian investment group Industry Funds Management will become an investor in MAG, invest new equity and take a 35.5 percent stake in the enlarged group, MAG said.

Australia's Macquarie and Malaysia Airports Holdings had also been bidding for Stansted, sources close the matter told Reuters earlier this week.