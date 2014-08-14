LONDON Aug 14 A measure of British inflation
launched last year to better reflect housing costs will no
longer be treated as an official national statistic while it is
being improved, the statistics authority said on Thursday.
The CPIH index was introduced in March 2013 and had been
touted as a future price stability benchmark for the Bank of
England. The bank currently uses the consumer price index (CPI)
and has an inflation target of 2 percent.
The new measure was designed to address the fact that CPI
does not include most housing costs faced by people who own
their homes, including mortgage payments and maintenance.
In November the UK Statistics Authority upgraded CPIH from
an experimental statistic - defined as being in the testing
phase and not yet fully developed - to an official national
statistic.
But on Thursday it said statisticians had found ways to
improve CPIH and that the measure will revert to experimental
status, suggesting its use as a benchmark for the BoE could be a
long way off.
In April, Andy Haldane - now the Bank of England's chief
economist - said he wanted to monitor CPIH for another 18 months
before making a recommendation on whether it should replace CPI
as the BoE's inflation benchmark.
The Office for National Statistics said the improvements to
CPIH could push it 0.2 percentage points higher than currently
estimated. The latest data shows CPIH rose 1.8 percent in July.
