LONDON Dec 21 The future of Britain's steel
sector is still not secure, despite increased action by
ministers to address both domestic and EU-wide policies that
cripple the industry, according to a government report published
on Monday.
Nearly 4,000 UK steel jobs were lost in October - equivalent
to about a fifth of the sector's workforce - as Tata Steel
, SSI UK and Caparo Industries buckled under
pressure from decade-low steel prices. ST-CRU-IDX
The crisis prompted EU ministers to hold talks at Britain's
request, and forced the UK government to pledge action on some
of the industry's concerns on high energy costs, green taxes,
business rates and cheap imports, notably from China.
"Increased (government) activity has not yet translated into
measurable impact. Nor will current measures be enough to
provide certainty for the future," said the UK Department of
Business Innovation and Skills select committee report.
"Government must now work with industry to establish what a
sustainable future for UK steel looks like, and then commit to
taking the necessary measures to help deliver it."
Britain received European Union approval on Thursday to
compensate energy-intensive industries such as steel for the
cost of green taxes like the renewables obligation, Britain's
main incentive mechanism for large-scale renewable projects.
The compensation was estimated to be worth 240 million
pounds ($357.50 million) by 2020 for the steel sector.
Commenting on the report, Gareth Stace, director of industry
body UK Steel, said: "It is essential we do not lose the current
momentum."
"Immediate priorities are the tackling of Chinese dumping of
cheap steel at EU level and a firm commitment from government to
ensure that all major procurement projects use British steel.
Business rates must also be reformed."
In October, Britain said it would allow more time for steel
plants to meet EU rules on emissions, which would have cost
millions of pounds in additional costs in January. It also
issued new guidelines aimed at encouraging government procurers
to buy British steel.
($1 = 0.6713 pounds)
