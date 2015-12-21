(Adds comment from UK government department)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON Dec 21 Government action to address
domestic and European Union policies that cripple Britain's
steel sector are still not enough to secure the industry's
future, a parliamentary committee report said on Monday.
Nearly 4,000 jobs were lost in the British steel industry in
October alone -- equivalent to about a fifth of the workforce -
as Tata Steel buckled under pressure from decade-low
steel prices ST-CRU-IDX, while SSI UK and Caparo
Industries shut up shop.
The crisis prompted EU ministers to hold talks at Britain's
request, while the UK government pledged action on some of the
industry's concerns on high energy costs, green taxes, business
rates and cheap imports, notably from China.
"Increased (government) activity has not yet translated into
measurable impact. Nor will current measures be enough to
provide certainty for the future," said the report from
parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills committee.
"Government must now work with industry to establish what a
sustainable future for UK steel looks like, and then commit to
taking the necessary measures to help deliver it."
After months of lobbying, Britain received EU approval last
week to compensate energy-intensive industries such as steel for
the cost of green taxes like the renewables obligation,
Britain's main incentive mechanism for large-scale renewable
projects.
The compensation was estimated to be worth 240 million
pounds ($357.50 million) by 2020 for the steel sector. Heavy
industries in Britain pay some of the highest energy costs and
green taxes in the world.
In a change of stance, Britain voted in favour of extending
EU anti-dumping duties on wire rod imports from China in
October. Prime Minister David Cameron also raised the issue of
subsidised Chinese steel imports with the country's president,
Xi Jinping.
The government's department for Business, Innovation and
Skills (BIS) defended its response.
"We have taken clear action on relief for energy costs,
anti-dumping, procurement and EU emissions directives, meeting
key industry asks," said a spokeswoman for BIS.
"SSI UK had lost over 600 million pounds in just three
years... and the price of the steel it produced had halved in
the past year alone. If the BIS Select Committee had a magic
bullet that could have saved the plant against these conditions,
they certainly kept it to themselves."
($1 = 0.6713 pounds)
