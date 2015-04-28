By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, April 28 British steel unions have given
official legal notice to Tata Steel UK about their
intention to start balloting some 17,000 members for industrial
action from May 6, one day before the country's general
election.
The unions are locked in a dispute with the company about
its proposal to change their pension scheme. Should the ballot
result in a vote to strike, it would be the biggest action in
the UK steel sector in three decades.
"We are urging our members to vote for strike action," said
Roy Rickhuss, Chair of the National Trade Union Steel
Co-ordinating Committee and General Secretary of Community.
"Unfortunately there is no sign of Tata showing any
willingness to re-enter meaningful discussions with the trade
unions about the future of the British Steel Pension Scheme."
Three unions -- Community, GMB, UCATT -- have given Tata
Steel legal notice about the ballot, while a fourth -- Unite --
is expected to give notice in the next few days.
The unions accuse Tata of not taking up their offer to
re-enter discussions about the pension scheme. They are urging
their members to vote in favour of strike action or in favour of
industrial action short of a strike.
A Tata Steel spokesman said: "We are aware of the proposed
date of the ballot. The company tabled proposals to the trade
unions whereby the defined benefit scheme would remain open to
future accruals subject to a number of modifications."
"As agreement could not be reached, the company has
initiated a 60-day statutory consultation period with scheme
members on a proposal to close the scheme to future accruals."
Producing steel profitably in Britain has become difficult
given cheap imports and given demand has yet to recover to
pre-2008 levels. Also, the UK steel sector's labour, logistics
and energy costs are higher even than mainland Europe, which
itself struggles to compete globally.
