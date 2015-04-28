(Adds more Tata Steel comment, details)
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, April 28 British steel unions have given
official legal notice to Tata Steel UK about their
intention to start balloting some 17,000 members for industrial
action from May 6, one day before the country's general
election.
The unions are locked in a dispute with the company about
its proposal to change their pension scheme. Should the ballot
result in a vote to strike, it would be the biggest action in
the UK steel sector in three decades.
"We are urging our members to vote for strike action," said
Roy Rickhuss, Chair of the National Trade Union Steel
Co-ordinating Committee and General Secretary of Community.
"Unfortunately there is no sign of Tata showing any
willingness to re-enter meaningful discussions with the trade
unions about the future of the British Steel Pension Scheme
(BSPS)."
Three unions -- Community, GMB, UCATT -- have given Tata
Steel legal notice about the ballot, while a fourth -- Unite --
is expected to give notice in the next few days.
The unions accuse Tata Steel of not taking up their offer to
re-enter discussions about the pension scheme. They are
balloting their members to either vote in favour of a strike or
to vote for industrial action short of a strike.
A Tata Steel spokesman said: "We have made clear to the
unions that our door remains open."
After failing to reach agreement with the unions on proposed
changes to the BSPS, Tata Steel began a 60-day statutory
consultation with scheme members on a proposal to close the
scheme to future accruals.
"The consultation process provides opportunities for
employees to comment on the proposals and to suggest
alternatives that they wish the company to consider, other than
the proposal of closure to future accrual," added the Tata Steel
spokesman.
Producing steel profitably in Britain has become difficult
given cheap imports and demand that has yet to recover to levels
seen before the 2008 financial crisis. Also, the UK steel
sector's labour, logistics and energy costs are higher even than
mainland Europe, which itself struggles to compete on a global
level.
(Editing by Mark Potter)