* Members of Community union vote 88 pct to strike
* If strike went ahead, would be biggest in over 30 yrs
* Tata says seeking to tackle $2 bln pension deficit
(Adds Tata comment and another union result)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, May 29 Tata Steel UK's biggest
trade union voted on Friday to go on strike, setting the scene
for the biggest labour action in the British steel sector in
three decades.
Members of the trade union Community voted 88 percent in
favour of going on strike while the smaller GMB union said its
members also approved strike action, statements said.
The union members are locked in a dispute with the company
about its proposal to change their pension scheme.
"Steelworkers are determined to stand up to Tata," said Roy
Rickhuss, general secretary of Community.
"We stand on the brink of the first national strike in the
steel industry for over 30 years," said Rickhuss, also chair of
the National Trade Union Steel Co-ordinating Committee.
The union, which did not give a date for a strike, said it
was calling for Tata to return to negotiations.
Unions have been balloting some 17,000 members for
industrial action. Results from the UCATT union was expected
later on Friday while a ballot by Unite is due to close next
Friday.
Tata Steel said in a statement that the vote was
"disappointing" and that it was seeking to work with employees
in a balanced way to tackle a pension fund deficit of up to $2
billion.
"We also remain hopeful that employees will avoid taking any
action that damages our objective of building a successful and
sustainable UK business capable of supporting a secure pension
scheme."
An open letter to employees released earlier on Friday said
Tata's UK operations as a whole were still losing money.
Profitability in Britain's steel sector has become difficult
due to cheap imports and sluggish demand, which has yet to
recover to pre-2008 levels.
The UK steel sector's labour, logistics and energy costs are
higher even than mainland Europe, which itself struggles to
compete globally.
The company's parent, India's Tata Steel Ltd, posted a $889
million quarterly loss on May 20, inflated by a hefty impairment
on its UK business.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Susan
Thomas)