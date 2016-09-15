(Updates after BoE announcement, adds quote and details)

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Sept 15 Sterling slipped against the euro and dollar on Thursday, after the Bank of England left interest rates at their record lows and indicated that it would cut them further later this year.

Even though the central bank said the initial hit from Britain's vote to leave the European Union was proving less severe than it had anticipated just last month, a majority of policymakers said they expected to support another rate cut in future meetings, the BoE's latest minutes showed.

Sterling fell to as low as $1.3180 but had recovered to around $1.32 by 1540 GMT, leaving it down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the euro, sterling slipped 0.2 percent to 85.12 pence.

The pound had hit a seven-week high of $1.3445 last week, more than 5 percent above the three-decade low it had plumbed in July, as investors trimmed record short positions against the currency after a run of better-than-expected economic data. But it has since fallen almost 2 percent.

"We think sterling actually now looks expensive from a short-term fair-value perspective," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown. "We've had this squeeze in short positioning, and that's corresponded with sterling overshooting."

The BoE last month cut interest rates to record lows and reintroduced an asset-purchase programme.

The Bank said rate-setters were unanimous in their decision to keep the key interest rate at its record low of 0.25 percent. They also voted 9-0 to keep the bond-buying programme target at 435 billion pounds, and to continue with the plan to buy up to 10 billion pounds' worth of corporate bonds.

The next rate decision is scheduled to take place on Nov. 3, when economists expect the BoE to cut borrowing costs by a further 15 basis points, to around 0.1 percent.

Earlier in the day, data showed retail sales retail sales fell at a much slower pace than expected in August, which had sent sterling to $1.3243 before the publication of the BoE's latest minutes.

"It would be wrong to be considerably more optimistic in view of the good economic data following the Brexit referendum," said Esther Reichelt, currency strategist at Commerzbank. "The uncertainty triggered by the outcome still prevails, and we see no reasons for a stronger pound." (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Hugh Lawson)