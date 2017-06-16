(Repeats story first published on June 15, text unchanged)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 15 The Bank of England gave
sterling an instant shot in the arm on Thursday, stunning
financial markets by moving closer to raising interest rates
than it's been at any time in the last decade.
With the rate of inflation at its highest in four years and
showing no sign of reversing, the Bank's eight-strong Monetary
Policy Committee voted 5-3 to keep rates on hold at a record low
0.25 percent. Economists had expected a 7-1 split.
But the pound's boost faded, exposing the Bank's delicate
balancing act: trying to shore up the currency without
delivering the policy tightening that could damage an economy
already slowing amid the deep uncertainty of Brexit.
It's a dangerous balancing act, too, one that could put the
Bank's credibility in the eyes of financial markets on the line.
As the Bank itself knows only too well, once it's lost, it's
extremely hard to recover. And the currency suffers.
Turkey's central bank jacked up rates by more than 400 basis
points, or four percentage points, in January 2014 to prevent
the sliding lira from sparking massive inflation. Later that
year, Russia's central bank more than doubled interest rates to
17 percent.
It's not only an emerging market phenomenon, either. The
Bank of England famously raised interest rates to 12 percent on
16 September, 1992 - "Black Wednesday" - and spent billions of
dollars of its foreign exchange reserves in a doomed attempt to
defend the pound from attack.
The Bank is in a bind. Economic growth is slowing, and all
the incoming data show no sign of it picking up speed any time
soon. Figures released just before the Bank announced its
decision on Thursday showed that retail sales in May fell
sharply.
On Wednesday, data showed that wage growth in February-April
was much weaker than expected at 2.1 percent, while inflation in
May jumped to a four-year high of 2.9 percent.
This means real earnings are falling at the fastest pace in
three years, throwing grit in one of the economy's most powerful
growth engines: consumer spending.
British growth in the first quarter was the slowest of all
28 European Union nations, according to Eurostat. And if the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is right,
the 1 percent growth penciled in for next year will be the
lowest of all 32 nations covered in its latest outlook.
Against the hugely uncertain backdrop for investment and
spending stemming from Brexit, Britain's soft economic
indicators point to the Bank sticking with its ultra-loose
policy and sterling remaining under pressure.
All bar one: inflation. The pound's 13 percent devaluation
since last year's Brexit referendum has fueled the surge in
inflation, and there's little sign of it reversing much any time
soon.
It's decimating real wage growth, eating into consumer
spending and weighing on the economy at large. The growth
outlook is darkening, and as Thursday's vote showed, the Bank
finds itself in an increasingly tight spot.
If it threatens to raise rates, sterling could steady or
even rise in value, thereby easing the upward pressure on
inflation. The erosion of real earnings would stop, potentially
providing a springboard for a rebound in consumer spending.
This would be the ideal scenario for the Bank. But it only
works as long as the $5 trillion-a-day currency market believes
that, if the push comes to the shove, the Bank will raise rates.
If not, sterling will likely come under immediate and sustained
attack.
A fall towards $1.20 would be more on the cards than a test
of $1.30 again. In that scenario, with inflation already nudging
3 percent, the Bank's current dilemma will seem like a picnic in
comparison.
