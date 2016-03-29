By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, March 29 Sterling climbed on Tuesday as
European investors returned to work from the Easter break,
gaining some 0.6 percent on a trade-weighted basis since the
market close last Thursday as nerves over a possible British
exit from the EU quietened somewhat.
The pound had hit a two-year low last week against the Bank
of England's trade-weighted basket of currencies, driven
down in recent months by increasing anxiety over a June 23
referendum on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.
Ructions within the ruling Conservative party and Islamist
bomb attacks in Brussels last week had seen the chances of a
"Brexit" implied by bookmakers' odds rise around 3 percentage
points to 36 percent, and this sent sterling down almost 2
percent over the course of the week.
But by Tuesday most bookies had widened their odds again,
with betting website Betfair showing the implied probability of
a Brexit back down around 33 percent.
Two polls since Thursday have shown the campaign for Britain
to stay in the EU still ahead still, with the latest giving it
an 8 percentage point lead over those pushing for an exit from
the bloc.
Sterling rose 0.2 percent from Monday's U.S. close
to trade at $1.4285, leaving it around 1 percent up since
Thursday. Against the euro it was also 0.2 percent higher at
78.38 pence, and up 0.7 percent since Thursday.
"We use bookmakers' odds ... as a kind of guide to what the
market is thinking," said HSBC currency strategist Dominic
Bunning. "The Brexit story ... has clearly been the main focus
for sterling."
Britain's hefty current account deficit makes it vulnerable
to any pullback in the huge investment flows it relies on, which
are threatened by a possible Brexit and which fall when
investors' appetite for risk decreases.
Sterling has also been undermined by expectations that any
resulting hit to economic growth would push back the horizon for
a Bank of England interest rate rise.
The BoE said on Tuesday that risks around the referendum
could push up borrowing costs and weaken sterling.
The cost of hedging against sharp swings in the currency in
the run-up to the referendum last week rose to a six-year high
of 15.25 percent. On Tuesday, it stayed close to that at 15.15
percent.
With little major UK data to be published in the coming
days, strategists said the main focus would be on the United
States, where the head of the Federal Reserve will be closely
watched later on Tuesday for clues on interest rate rises.
"Sterling sentiment is bad enough that it needs a steady
flow of bad news to sustain it and I can't really see much on
the horizon today or this week," wrote Societe Generale analyst
Kit Juckes.
