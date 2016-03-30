(Updates prices, adds quote)
LONDON, March 30 Sterling rose against a
weakened dollar on Wednesday after comments by the Federal
Reserve chief persuaded investors that U.S. interest rates would
not rise anytime soon and drove many to cut favourable bets on
the greenback.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent at $1.4452, gaining for
a third straight day and hitting its highest level in nine days.
The pound underperformed the euro, with the European common
currency up 0.1 percent at 78.60 pence.
In a surprise to many investors, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
opened the door for more dollar weakness, stressing the need to
be cautious in raising interest rates and highlighting external
risks including low oil prices and slower growth abroad.
Yellen's comments sent the dollar index down by 0.5
percent to a 12-day low of 94.629, with investors pricing in
chances of a rate hike only towards the end of the year.
"The pound's rise is mostly dollar-driven. The market has
been surprised by Yellen's cautious comments, especially given
that core inflation was nudging higher. But 'Brexit' concerns
should limit the pound's gains," said Manuel Oliveri, currency
strategist at Credit Agricole.
Trade-weighted sterling had hit a two-year low last week
, driven by increasing anxiety over a June 23 referendum
on whether Britain should stay in the European Union.
Investors worry that leaving the EU would hit growth and
threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund
its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed
world at about 4 percent of national output.
Britain's current account deficit data for the fourth
quarter will be released on Thursday and a Reuters poll forecast
the gap widening to 21.1 billion pounds from 17.45 billion
pounds in the previous quarter.
Analysts say the uncertainty could also spill over to the
euro zone and weigh on the euro. Bank of America Merrill Lynch
on Wednesday recommended investors to sell the euro against the
dollar as a cheaper way to hedge risks.
"....the euro is underpricing the potential economic
disruption related to "Brexit" and shorting euro/dollar is a
cheaper way than shorting sterling/dollar to hedge for such a
possibility," their analysts said in a note.
"If the UK does exit the EU, we think it is unlikely to only
affect the UK, it will likely also affect the eurozone through
both direct and indirect channels."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)