(Adds details, updates prices)
By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 8 Sterling climbed from its lowest
in more than two years against a basket of currencies on Friday
as risk appetite improved, giving the Brexit-rattled currency
some respite at the end of a fourth straight week of losses.
The pound has largely been driven since the end of last year
by worries that Britain will vote to leave the European Union in
a referendum on June 23. Any sign that a Brexit is becoming more
likely cause it to fall.
With investors focused on domestic political and global
market risks, British economic data have moved into the
background in recent months. Friday's data releases were no
different.
They showed industrial output slid at the fastest rate in
more than three years in the three months to February and the
trade deficit ballooned to 12 billion pounds, its widest in
eight years. But sterling climbed 0.4 percent to $1.4117
.
Against the Bank of England's trade-weighted basket of
currencies, the pound inched up to 83.4 from Tuesday's
low of 83.3. It was 0.1 percent stronger against the euro at
80.815 pence.
"Sterling is being treated as the ultimate risk asset right
now," said UBS Wealth Management strategist Geoffrey Yu. "We've
had a week where risk has been beaten down, and I think the
market just wants to take a breather on that right now, so
sterling has benefited."
But even with risk appetite growing, Yu said, sterling was
unlikely to gain as much as other risk assets. Uncertainty over
the referendum was too high to justify a play on the pound.
Opinion polls show the "In" and "Out" camps virtually tied
before June's ballot. Bookmakers are still give Brexit a
one-in-three chance.
"A 12 billion-pound trade gap comes at a pretty horrible
time given all the Brexit worries. It is a timely reminder of
how vulnerable Britain is, especially since it runs one of the
largest current account deficits," said John Hardy, currency
strategist at Saxo Bank.
The cost of hedging against big declines in sterling before
the referendum soared this week to a six-year high against the
dollar and a seven-year high against the euro.
FX risk management specialists HiFX said sterling could be
vulnerable to a "huge liquidity crunch" before the vote.
"Sterling is going to be illiquid and choppy in either
direction depending on the result," HiFX Chief Economist Chris
Towner. "Why risk unnecessary losses when you can do something
about it now and hedge forward?"
