LONDON, April 21 Sterling ended the day flat on Thursday after a rollercoaster ride around a meeting of the European Central Bank which saw it touch 3-week highs against both the dollar and euro.

A poor batch of UK retail sales numbers had put some pressure on the pound in early trade, pointing again to a weakening of economic activity as firms and consumers brace for the referendum in June on Britain's European Union membership.

But a surge for the euro against the dollar during the first minutes of ECB chief Mario Draghi's news conference pushed sterling more than half a percent higher.

That move soon faded, however, and sterling traded unchanged against the dollar at $1.4329 by 1615 GMT and just over 0.1 percent weaker at 78.89 pence per euro.

"There was a lot of buying in the run up to Draghi's press conference," said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

"What happened looked purely like some position-squaring. There was no trigger to push the euro on, so people just took some profit afterwards."

Traders and analysts say politics will play a greater role for sterling than what data shows about the economy before the June 23 referendum.

An Ipsos MORI poll on Wednesday was the latest to give the "In" camp a substantial lead of 49-39 over "Out" voters and a TNS opinion poll followed the same pattern.

At the heart of sterling's roughly 10 percent fall since November, however, are concerns about the broader damage a withdrawal from the EU may do to growth and investment in a country with a current account deficit topping 7 percent of national output.

Retail sales fell in March and followed data showing the number of unemployed in Britain rose for the first time since mid-2015 in the three months to February and wage growth slowed .

"The retail sales number was a big shock and come on the back of yesterday's weaker labour data," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley. "But it's politics over economics before June."

Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit for the latest Brexit news. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)