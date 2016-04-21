By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, April 21
LONDON, April 21 Sterling ended the day flat on
Thursday after a rollercoaster ride around a meeting of the
European Central Bank which saw it touch 3-week highs against
both the dollar and euro.
A poor batch of UK retail sales numbers had put some
pressure on the pound in early trade, pointing again to a
weakening of economic activity as firms and consumers brace for
the referendum in June on Britain's European Union membership.
But a surge for the euro against the dollar during the first
minutes of ECB chief Mario Draghi's news conference pushed
sterling more than half a percent higher.
That move soon faded, however, and sterling traded unchanged
against the dollar at $1.4329 by 1615 GMT and just over
0.1 percent weaker at 78.89 pence per euro.
"There was a lot of buying in the run up to Draghi's press
conference," said Manuel Oliveri, a strategist at Credit
Agricole in London.
"What happened looked purely like some position-squaring.
There was no trigger to push the euro on, so people just took
some profit afterwards."
Traders and analysts say politics will play a greater role
for sterling than what data shows about the economy before the
June 23 referendum.
An Ipsos MORI poll on Wednesday was the latest to give the
"In" camp a substantial lead of 49-39 over "Out" voters and a
TNS opinion poll followed the same pattern.
At the heart of sterling's roughly 10 percent fall since
November, however, are concerns about the broader damage a
withdrawal from the EU may do to growth and investment in a
country with a current account deficit topping 7 percent of
national output.
Retail sales fell in March and followed data showing the
number of unemployed in Britain rose for the first time since
mid-2015 in the three months to February and wage growth slowed
.
"The retail sales number was a big shock and come on the
back of yesterday's weaker labour data," said Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley. "But it's politics over economics before
June."
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)