By Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag
LONDON, April 25 Sterling soared to a 10-week
high against the dollar on Monday, while the cost of hedging
against weakness fell sharply, as bets on Brexit eased after
U.S. President Barack Obama voiced his support for Britain's
staying in the European Union.
Since late last year, the pound's exchange rate has been at
the mercy of any news affecting the chances Britain will vote to
leave the EU. It has fallen over 8 percent since last November
on a trade-weighted basis as investors have become
increasingly jittery about the chances of Brexit.
But data from betting website Betfair showed the chances of
Britain staying in the EU surged to their highest since last
September, with the implied probability of a Brexit falling to
about 27 percent, down from 37 percent this time last week.
That followed an intervention on the side of the "In"
campaign by Obama, who said on Sunday that Britain might have to
wait a decade for a free trade deal with the United States if it
votes to leave the EU, following similar comments on Friday.
Sterling jumped almost 1 percent on Monday to as high as
$1.4520, its strongest since Feb. 15 - five days before
the June 23 referendum date was announced.
"Mr Obama might have moved bookies' odds on the UK leaving
the EU, and that possibly discourages people from holding onto
short sterling positions, but it's been a difficult few weeks
for people in the foreign exchange market - it's been very
choppy," Societe Generale macro strategist, Kit Juckes, said.
The pound hit a six-week high of 77.52 pence per euro
and, on a trade-weighted index, it gained half a
percent to hit a five-week high.
BREXIT HEDGING
In the options market, the cost of hedging against
volatility in sterling over the next three months fell by the
most in a year to a one-month low of 13.75 percent.
Last week was sterling's strongest against the common
currency since early March as odds swung in favour of the
campaign to stay in the EU.
Graphic on Brexit odds and sterling volatility: reut.rs/1VEth0y
"The lower Brexit odds are pushing sterling higher with
short bets against the pound, especially against the yen, being
cut," Saxo Bank currency strategist, John Hardy, said.
Investors see a current account deficit of 7 percent of
national output leaves Britain very dependent on foreign
inflows, with buyers of UK assets spooked by a possible exit.
Indeed, speculators increased short positions on sterling to
the highest level in nearly three years in the week to last
Tuesday. For graphic see: reut.rs/1XUWCmS.
