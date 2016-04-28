By Anirban Nag and Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, April 28
dollar on Thursday, returning towards 12-week highs against a
U.S. currency pegged back by expectations that the Federal
Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates any time soon.
Gains in the pound were capped, though, after a YouGov poll
for the Times showed opponents of Britain's European Union
membership edging into the lead in the run-up to a June 23
referendum on the issue, despite an intervention on the "In"
side by U.S. President Barack Obama.
The online survey, taken on Monday and Tuesday, showed
support for the "Out" campaign had risen 3 percentage points to
42 percent since a similar survey on April 12-14, while the
number of undecided had fallen, leaving support for the "In"
campaign up 1 percentage point at 41 percent.
Despite the poll, bookmakers' odds have consistently shown a
vote for "Remain" the most likely outcome of the ballot, with
betting website Betfair putting the chances of a Brexit at
around just 30 percent. Those odds, closely watched by
investors, have lent support to the pound.
"With 8 weeks to go the momentum does seem to be with the
'Remain' campaign," said Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency
strategist Derek Halpenny. "So far it has been a relatively
orderly depreciation. There is a fair chance that investors will
get a bit more nervous in the run-in."
Sterling rose 0.3 percent on the day to $1.4586,
not far from a 12-week high of $1.4640 struck on Tuesday. The
euro was slightly lower at 77.65 pence.
Halpenny also noted that indicators his bank looks at, on
Japanese institutional and retail investors, suggested they had
so far been relatively sanguine on the outcome of the vote.
Data shows retail currency traders in Japan have actually
added to bets on sterling to rise against the yen as the pound
has fallen in the past six months, he said.
The dollar was lower across the board after the
Federal Open Market Committee hinted it was in no hurry to
tighten monetary policy amid an apparent slowdown in the U.S.
economy.
"Given that first quarter U.S. data have been soft overall,
we will stick to our guns and support that the Fed will raise
rates only once this year, with September and December being the
most likely contenders," said Sakis Paraskevov, senior analyst
at IronFx Global.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)