LONDON Dec 9 Sterling slipped against the
dollar on Friday and was on track for its first week of falls in
four, with investors' hopes for a delayed Brexit dampened after
British lawmakers said they would stick to Prime Minister
Theresa May's timetable.
The currency was briefly lifted in the morning by data
showing Britain's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in
October.
But by 1630 GMT sterling was trading 0.1 percent down on the
day at $1.2577. For the week, it was 1.2 percent lower
against the dollar, having also been hit by weaker-than-expected
industrial output data.
BNP Paribas currency strategist Clara Leonard said that
while lawmakers' backing of May's timetable was a negative for
sterling in the short-term, it would not weigh on the currency
over the longer run.
And last month's High Court ruling that parliament should be
involved in the triggering of formal Brexit negotiations - a
ruling the government has been appealing in the Supreme Court
this week - was sterling-positive, she said.
"We remain quite bullish on the currency, because parliament
is going to be more involved in Brexit negotiations - because
they are largely pro-business and pro-Europe, that will soften
up the discussions (with EU leaders)," Leonard said.
Sterling climbed 0.7 percent to 83.80 pence against a euro
that was trading down across the board after the European
Central Bank's extension of its asset-purchase programme
.
The pound is trading about 15 percent lower against the
dollar after Britain voted to leave the European Union, and
about 10 percent weaker against the euro.
Some investors and currency strategists say the pound's
close historical links to the dollar, through trade and
investment, favour sterling against the euro and other
currencies at a time when dollar strength is back on the cards.
While uncertainties surrounding the launch of Brexit
negotiations will continue to weigh heavily on the pound, the UK
remains better placed to generate growth than other European
countries or Japan, analysts say.
"The resilience of the UK economy is also highlighting the
similarities in the UK and U.S. economic cycles, (with) cyclical
lows in unemployment rates, strong consumer spending and finally
rising wage growth," MUFG's European head of global markets
research, Derek Halpenny said.
