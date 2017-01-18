* Pound dips to $1.2310 after 3-percent Tuesday rally
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 18 Sterling fell on Wednesday as
investors locked in profits after its biggest one-day surge
since at least 1998 in the previous session when Prime Minister
Theresa May outlined Britain's hopes for its exit from the
European Union.
Sterling sliced 0.9 percent off the 3-percent gain it had
made against the dollar on Tuesday, leaving it back at $1.2310
after a brief afternoon dip below $1.23.
Having seen it top out at $1.2416 the previous day after
dipping as low as $1.1983 on Monday, traders said the retreat
was a natural reaction.
"It was the biggest move since Adam was a lad yesterday so
it was natural that there was a correction," ETX Capital's chief
FX Broker Richard Wiltshire said about the pound's dip.
"There is still a lot of nervousness regarding sterling and
it is going to be a bit of a rocky road so we are not out the
woods yet."
Delivering another major piece of Brexit news, Britain's top
court said it would give its long-awaited ruling next Tuesday on
whether May will have to get full parliamentary assent to start
the EU exit process.
May's speech had confirmed that she planned to take Britain
out of the EU's single market, but cheered currency markets by
including promises to let parliament have a say on its Brexit
deal and give firms time to adapt to the new set-up.
Asset manager GAM's group head of multi-asset portfolios,
Larry Hatheway, said the message had been well-received because
it sought solutions rather than a confrontational approach. But
there remains huge uncertainty over where the talks will lead.
"My sense is that we are going to challenge the $1.20 level
before too long again, and 1.15 is not out of the question, but
there won't be the kind of weakness (for the pound) that we saw
in the second half of last year," Hatheway said.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he
had told May that EU negotiators were "not in a hostile mood"
toward Britain but that Brexit talks would be "very, very, very"
difficult. Germany's Angela Merkel promised a united EU front in
what will be "very intensive" negotiations.
In line with the day's broader pullback, sterling dipped 0.6
percent against the euro to leave it at 86.80 pence per euro. It
had hit 86.27 pence on Tuesday after weakening to as little as
88.53 pence on Monday.
It fell against the yen and Swiss Franc
also and gauges of expected sterling volatility nudged back up.
One-week options were at 10 percent though that was
well below the 17.5 percent they hit at the start of the week.
The slip back in sterling also came amid proof of the effect
of the looming split. HSBC, the UK and Europe's biggest bank,
said it will move staff responsible for generating about a fifth
of its UK-based trading revenue to Paris.
"We will move in about two years time when Brexit becomes
effective," Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said.
UK jobs market figures also showed the number of people in
work in Britain fell for a second time in a row in the three
months to November, the latest suggestion that the Brexit vote
may be making employers nervous about hiring.
