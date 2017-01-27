* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jan 27 Sterling slipped from a five-week high on Friday but remained on track for one of its strongest weeks since mid-November, with investors setting aside their Brexit concerns to focus on signs the British economy is growing robustly.

Consumer confidence showed its biggest monthly improvement since last summer in January, data showed, adding to a stream of indicators suggesting Britain's vote to leave the EU has yet to unsettle the households driving its economy.

A day earlier, figures showed the economy kept up its strong pace of growth in the last part of 2016, though investors were also waiting to see if Moody's would cut the UK's credit rating having had it on a downgrade warning since Brexit.

The Bank of England's trade-weighted index inched down 0.1 percent on Friday, but was still on track for a near 2 percent gain on the week, having hit a five-week high on Thursday.

Against the dollar, it saw its biggest daily drop - 0.5 percent - in over a week to $1.2533, but was it was heading for its second weekly rise running of over 1.3 percent.

It also wilted against the euro, but there too it was up almost 1.5 percent since Monday and set for its best week since mid-November.

"The reality is people are still edgy ahead of a credit rating review that is expected shortly,"Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said of the day's dip. "On top of that the dollar has got a bid more than a sell on it today."

The key focus for currency traders since Britain voted to leave the EU has been how that departure plays out and whether it will be a "hard" exit in which Britain leaves the European single market or a "softer" one retaining greater access to the trading bloc.

After Prime Minister Theresa May said last week Britain would indeed be departing the single market and the Supreme Court ruled this week that parliament must approve the triggering of Article 50, it appears some questions have been answered and investors are turning once again to fundamentals.

They are looking ahead to the first BoE "Super Thursday" of the year next week, when the central bank, which cut rates to a record low of 0.25 percent in the aftermath of the EU referendum, presents its quarterly inflation report along with its monetary policy decision.

Inflation has accelerated as sterling has shed 12 percent since the Brexit vote on a trade-weighted basis. This has led to market talk that the BoE will take a more hawkish tilt and even signal that it is moving closer to raising rates.

But a Reuters poll on Monday found most economists expect the BoE to leave rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to raise its 2017 growth forecast again next week.

Focus was also on Prime Minister's visit to the United States to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We think that market focus will be on any signals regarding the possibility of a U.S.-UK trade deal," said IronFX currency analyst Charalambos Pissouros. "If the two parties send optimistic messages with regards to this prospect, sterling could extend its recent gains." (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)