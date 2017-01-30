* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly and Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's pound weakened on
Monday, marking its first three-day fall against the dollar this
year and putting it on the back foot ahead of Thursday's first
Bank of England meeting of 2017.
"Super Thursday" will see the central bank, which cut
interest rates to a record low of 0.25 percent after the June
referendum on EU membership, present its quarterly inflation
report along with its decision on monetary policy.
Inflation has accelerated as sterling has shed 12 percent
since the Brexit vote on a trade-weighted basis. This has
led to market talk that the BoE may take a more hawkish tilt and
even signal that it is moving closer to raising rates from their
current record low of 0.25 percent.
A Reuters poll last week, however, found most economists
expect the BoE to leave its rates and other stimulus measures
unchanged at least until 2019. Even though it is likely to raise
its growth forecasts, uncertainty over soon-to-start Brexit
negotiations mean it will likely remain cautious. ]
"(Bank of England Governor Mark) Carney will probably
reiterate his line that there are limits to tolerance of
above-target inflation," said BNP Paribas currency strategist
Sam Lynton-Brown.
"If that rhetoric occurs at the same time of potential upward
revisions to growth forecasts and maybe even inflation
forecasts, that will prompt the market to increase its pricing
for the probability of a Bank of England rate hike by the end of
this year."
Sterling slipped off a five-week high of $1.2674 at
the end of last week, and by 1545 GMT on Monday had fallen
another 0.2 percent on the day to $1.2525, as worries over a
travel plan implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump drove a
risk-off mode across markets.
Against a broadly weaker euro, the pound inched up 0.1
percent to 85.13 pence, close to a four-week high.
Crédit Agricole FX Strategist Manuel Oliveri forecast
sterling would struggle following a recent mini-rally, with
Brexit uncertainty to remain the main driver and data also
likely to weaken.
"We don't think the (BoE) inflation report will be a big
shock," he said. "It may sound a bit more hawkish but it still
remains cautious."
"A lot more is needed to push the needle" for the bank to
start considering a move in interest rates, he added.
The pound has fallen roughly 19 percent against the dollar
since June's Brexit vote, but for the last few months it has
been in a relatively restrained range of between $1.20 and $1.28
and 84 pence and 88 pence per euro.
(Editing by Richard Lough)