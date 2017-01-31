* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Marc Jones and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 31 Sterling pounced on a wounded
dollar on Tuesday, as it recovered from disappointing consumer
credit data to cap its best January since 2011.
It was also set to be the pound's first positive start to
the year since 2012, but it was not without difficulties as it
continued to struggle against the euro and the safe-haven
Japanese yen and Swiss franc.
Bank of England figures on Tuesday showed consumers slowed
the pace of borrowing in December for the first time in five
months, an early sign that households might be reining in their
spending as inflation rises.
There was also a shiver as separate figures showed that
foreigners had been net sellers of British government bonds,
known as gilts, for the first time since July.
The pound sank as low as $1.2412 in the half-hour
after the consumer data only to roar back past $1.2575 when U.S.
President Donald Trump and his top trade adviser sent the dollar
tumbling with comments about other countries' devaluations of
their currencies.
"It is very much a function of the political mess that is
unfolding in Washington," said TD Securities European head of
currency strategy Ned Rumpeltin.
"Clearly the focus on idiosyncratic currency risks has been
replaced by the systemic risk."
It wasn't a broad rebound for sterling, however. The pound
was still down 0.2 percent against the euro and yen at 85.84
pence per euro and 141.78 yen respectively.
The recent signs of weakness in UK data mean that few
analysts hold out much hope that the Bank of England's latest
inflation report and readout on the economy on Thursday will
offer much encouragement to sterling.
"We have a bearish view into the Bank's meeting," said Citi
head of G10 FX strategy Richard Cochinos, speaking before the
data but also pointing to a fall in another sentiment indicator
run by UK financial institution Lloyds.
"It has been just a one-way story in terms of UK data but we
are beginning to get some signs of weakness now."
HSBC advised its clients on Monday to sell the pound, with a
target of $1.2040 and stop loss at $1.2810.
Lawmakers in Britain's lower house of parliament are holding
a two-day debate over the triggering of formal negotiations that
will take the country out of the European Union.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit bill is expected
to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny that began in
the House of Commons on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers'
attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.
May's government is seeking parliament's approval for a law
giving her the right to trigger Article 50 - the legal starting
point for leaving the EU - after the Supreme Court ruled last
week she could not take that decision unilaterally.
It is expected to use its majority to resist any substantial
amendments to the bill, facing down opponents of a "hard Brexit"
that will prioritise immigration controls over membership of
Europe's lucrative single market.
Global banks must plan for a "hard" Brexit or risk breaching
regulatory requirements and disrupting business, according to an
industry report seen by Reuters, the first since May's signal
this month that Britain would leave the single market.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Gareth Jones)