LONDON Nov 2 Sterling hovered near a 10-week
high on a trade-weighted basis on Monday after data showed
British factory activity unexpectedly surged in October, helped
by a recovery in export orders.
The monthly purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the
manufacturing sector beat all forecasts, hitting its highest in
16 months and suggesting economic growth could pick up in the
last three months of the year.
Many economists will wait for Wednesday's survey of the much
bigger services sector to gain a fuller picture of the pace of
recovery.
The main focus of the week for currency traders, though,
will be what is dubbed "Super Thursday", when the Bank of
England releases its latest quarterly Inflation Report as well
as an interest rate decision and the minutes from its latest
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.
The central bank is expected to keep interest rates at their
historic lows, with most economists expecting only MPC hawk Ian
McCafferty to continue to vote for an immediate hike. But some
reckon another of the nine MPC members could join him, with
Kristin Forbes and Martin Weale seen as most likely.
Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist Neil Mellor said
that although there was a domestic macroeconomic case to be made
to raise interest rates, with wages growing solidly and
disposable income "frothy", BoE Governor Mark Carney would be
wary of the external risks when considering hiking rates.
"If you look at what's happening from a broader, global
macro perspective, and if you think about what's happening from
a central bank interest rate view elsewhere - i.e. currency wars
- it's very difficult for Carney to really feel comfortable
encouraging a stronger currency," he said.
Sterling strengthened to as high as 71.07 pence per euro
after the data, helping the BoE's trade-weighted
sterling index reach 93.5, its highest since late August.
It later edged down 0.1 percent on the day against a broadly
stronger euro, to 71.43 pence.
The pound also initially rose to $1.5498 after the
data, its highest in 11 days, before easing to turn flat on the
day at $1.5430.
"More accentuated sterling gains in the very near term would
risk triggering a dovish response by the BoE on Thursday," said
Credit Agricole's head of G10 currency research, Valentin
Marinov.
British government bond prices fell to their lowest level in
six weeks, dented by the manufacturing survey. The 10-year gilt
yield touched 1.964 percent, its highest level since
Sept. 17, and was last up around 3 basis points on the day at
1.95 percent.
(Additional reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)