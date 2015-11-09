LONDON Nov 9 Sterling steadied just above $1.51
on Monday and gained around a third of a percent against the
euro, a late rise around London's 4 p.m. fixing session helping
it retrieve a portion of the last two days' 2.5 percent loss.
The pound continues to look to many strategists like one of
the currencies most exposed to an expected further global rally
for the dollar after another perceived about-face by the Bank of
England on interest rates last week.
Shockingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday bolstered
expectations of a rise in U.S. interest rates next month and a
resulting surge for the dollar towards parity with the euro.
But dealers said markets had been firmly in consolidation
mode on Monday.
"There is a gap to fill, post non-farm payrolls," said
Tobias Davis, a currency hedging manager with Western Union in
London.
"Markets don't like gaps, so my read is the market
deservedly is taking a breather. This all seems like intra-day
noise."
By 1702 GMT, sterling was up 0.4 percent on the day at
$1.5118, almost all of that gain coming in the last hour of
trade in London. That was still within sight of Friday's more
than six-month low of $1.5027. Against the euro, the pound was
0.3 percent stronger at 71.20 pence.
If the BoE is set to delay any monetary tightening of its
own well into next year, many argue the pound can be expected to
suffer further. Strategists from the currency market's third
biggest banking player, Barclays, made betting on the dollar
against the pound their trade of the week.
"We recommend shorting GBPUSD going into Wednesday's UK
employment report," they said in a weekly note released on
Monday, pointing to a breaking of longer-term support at $1.5180
on Friday.
"A soft print in wage growth and slower job creation would
add pressure to the pound, eyeing a low of 1.4566."
Although the Bank of England is forecast to be the next
major central bank to raise interest rates after the Fed,
markets have pushed out their expectations of when UK rates will
rise from their historic lows until late 2016.
BoE Governor Mark Carney signalled on Thursday that he was
in no hurry to raise interest rates, and flagged risks to UK
growth from external developments.
A number of banks said that, after that message from Carney,
they expected unemployment and wage numbers this week to be
soft. Others point to broader risks from a complicated picture
of high external deficits, booming house prices and poor
underlying growth with which the bank has struggled over the
past few years.
"I'm extremely bearish on sterling. I think we're heading
towards the $1.30s within the next four to five months," said a
dealer with one large foreign bank in London.
"Carney and the whole BoE message last week has dialled
back, big-time, on the rate outlook, and I think the current
account and Brexit are going to be big problems next year."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)