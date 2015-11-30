* Pound hits 7-mth low before rebounding on soft U.S. data
* BoE's Vlieghe sees huge tightening from exchange rates
* Eyes on Thursday ECB meet when more stimulus expected
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 30 Sterling dipped below $1.50 for
the first time since April on Monday after a policymaker warned
about the impact of a strong pound on inflation, but rebounded
slightly as the dollar slipped on soft U.S. data.
The newest member of the Bank of England's monetary policy
committee (MPC), Gertjan Vlieghe, said in a newspaper interview
over the weekend that the tightening effect of a strong pound
was "huge" and that he wanted to see growth stabilise or pick up
before interest rates started to rise.
Although sterling hit a seven-month low of $1.4994
on Monday, on a trade-weighted basis it is close to eight-year
highs.
That is mostly because the euro, the currency of Britain's
biggest trading partner, has been driven sharply lower by a huge
stimulus programme from the European Central Bank. It meets on
Thursday and is expected to ease policy further, which is likely
to drive the single currency down lower still.
On Monday sterling was 0.3 percent up against the euro at
70.26 pence, less than a cent away from an
eight-year high of 69.35 pence hit earlier this year.
Against the dollar, it was up 0.1 percent by 1550 GMT at
$1.5046, after the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell
sharply to 48.7, down from 56.2 in October and below even the
lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
"The reason (sterling has) rebounded is the somewhat softer
data from the U.S. this afternoon and also the fact that for
many market participants $1.50 is a psychological level. It has
tried to break it quite a few times in the last few months but
it hasn't really managed," said Barclays currency strategist
Nikolaos Sgouropoulos.
"We think we will break below $1.50 by year-end and stay
there for some time."
Investors are currently betting that the BoE will not start
to raise rates until late 2016. In contrast, they expect the
U.S. Federal Reserve to lift rates from their record lows later
this month.
"The Bank of England have placed greater emphasis on the
impact of a stronger pound as a dampener on the inflation
outlook (than the Fed) and that's allowing them to be more
gradual in terms of tightening policy," said Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman.
The BoE has signalled it may move as soon as Tuesday to
introduce new, higher capital requirements for banks after a
two-year recovery in Britain's economy, but the changes are
unlikely to have a big, immediate impact on lending.
"Beware any measures from the FPC (Financial Policy
Committee) to cool credit growth using 'macro prudential'
measures," wrote Societe Generale macro strategist Kit Juckes.
"Anything that reduces the need for MPC rate hikes reinforces a
bearish sterling bias."
(Editing by Alison Williams and Richard Balmforth)