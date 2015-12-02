LONDON Dec 2 Sterling skidded by one percent
against the dollar on Wednesday to hit its weakest since April
as upbeat U.S. data strengthened the view that the Federal
Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates later this month.
The pound was also hurt by a survey of purchasing managers
in the construction sector that came in almost 3 full points
below market expectations.
The poor numbers followed a similar miss on the equivalent
manufacturing survey on Tuesday and added to a sense that the
British economy is struggling to deliver the sort of sustained
demand pressure that will prompt the Bank of England to raise
interest rates.
In contrast, U.S. data showed private employers boosted
hiring in November, signalling job growth is probably strong
enough to support the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in nearly a decade when policymakers meet on Dec.
16.
Sterling fell to a 7-1/2-month low of $1.4936 after
the data, while also edging down 0.3 percent against the euro,
to 70.75 pence.
"Mostly I think this is a dollar story, in that cable
(sterling/dollar) is coming off hard alongside euro/dollar,
leaving euro/sterling thrashing around a bit but not with any
real direction," said RBC Capital Markets currency strategist
Adam Cole.
The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is expected
to loosen monetary policy still further, with investors
expecting a further cut of the deposit rate and an expansion of
the ECB's 1 trillion euro asset-purchase programme.
Though the BoE's next move is expected to be in the opposite
direction, in the form of an interest rate hike, money markets
have pushed expectations for that far into next year.
But Bill O'Neill, the head of the UK investment office at
UBS Wealth Management, predicts the BoE will make its first move
by the middle of next year.
"If there is any slippage in cable by the time the UK begins
to join the normalisation party next year, then sterling may
bounce," he told a press briefing on Tuesday.
In the meantime, a number of major banks are more bearish.
Morgan Stanley this week called for a fall to $1.40 over the
next year, although others say $1.50 still looks like a level at
which many firms and investors instinctively want to buy the
pound.
