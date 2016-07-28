By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Sterling fell to a two-week low
against the euro on Thursday, 3,000 job cuts at British bank
Lloyds adding to signs of a worsening economic outlook as
investors bet the Bank of England will cut interest rates next
week.
Since the 14 percent fall in the pound in the hours after
the vote to leave the European Union on June 23, sterling has
proved more robust than many major banks' forecasts. Derivatives
market indications of its future value are now far more
balanced.
But the mood remains glum.
"There is this general pessimism that will hover over Great
Britain and the pound for the foreseeable future," said Davis
Hall, global head of FX and precious metals at Indosuez Wealth
Management in Geneva.
"Lloyds is the first of many negative announcements. You are
going to have more and more relocations. So if the pound got
back to $1.33, $1.34 I would be trying to put on trades that
were short sterling through the options market."
By late afternoon in London, sterling had lost 0.9 percent
to 84.41 pence per euro. Alone among the major
currencies, it was also more than half a percent lower against
the dollar at $1.3130.
Almost all of the analysts polled by Reuters ahead of next
week's Bank of England meeting believe that the bank will cut
rates by a quarter point from the current record low of 0.5
percent.
But that cut has been widely expected since the Brexit vote,
meaning the bank may have to deliver more to damage sterling
further.
On that front, former BoE policymaker David Blanchflower was
the latest voice to suggest the Bank may cut rates into negative
territory in an article in the Guardian newspaper on Thursday.
British banks have already begun to tell savers that they may
start charging them for depositing cash.
Interbank money markets, however, have yet to price in a cut
in official rates into negative territory, conscious of past
warnings from the bank that such rates might be
counterproductive given the structure of UK banking.
"Blanchflower's comments nonetheless highlight that if we
see very soft data over the next few months, then the market
could start to price negative rates as a tail risk," analysts
from BNP Paribas said in a morning note.
"Our economists think the BoE will cut by 25bp next week and
announce GBP 50bn of asset purchases."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)