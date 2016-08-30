LONDON Aug 30 Sterling slipped against the
dollar on Tuesday on divergent expectations for monetary policy,
with investors increasingly betting U.S. interest rates could
rise by year-end while British rates may be cut again.
With London markets closed on Monday for a public holiday,
Tuesday marked the first full day of trading there since U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer left the possibility of a near-term rise in U.S. rates
on the table, boosting the dollar.
Investors are now pricing in around a 55 percent chance of a
rate hike by the end of the year, according to CME FedWatch.
In contrast, the Bank of England is expected to cut its
record-low interest rates further after cutting them this month
and relaunching a quantiative easing programme - creating new
money to buy assets - in an effort to boost the economy
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Sterling hit a three-decade low of $1.2798 in July
in the wake of the vote for Brexit. It has since recovered about
2 percent, but that still leaves it around 12 percent lower than
where it was before the June 23 referendum on EU membership.
Though data covering the months since vote for Brexit
suggests the economy has held up reasonably well, investors are
anxious that foreign inflows of capital will dry up, leaving
Britain's already huge current account deficit vulnerable to
further widening. And much uncertainty remains over the deal
Britain will strike with the rest of the EU.
"Sterling will weaken over the course of the year, because
there is that uncertainty vacuum that is not going to be filled
any time soon," said Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist
Neil Mellor.
"The Bank of England is going to find it very hard to back
out from implementing further cuts in rates because if it does,
it risks sending sterling sky-rocketing higher and then its
competitive boost ... would vanish overnight, and that would set
UK PLC back a fair bit."
Sterling has fallen more than 1 percent against the dollar
since Friday's comments from Yellen and Fischer at a
meeting of global central bankers. On Tuesday it traded 0.1
percent lower on the day at $1.3090, though it was up 0.3
percent against a broadly weaker euro at 85.13 pence
.
Data released on Friday showed sterling net short positions
hit a record high of 94,978 contracts in the week to Aug. 23.
The pound's net short position has hit record highs for six
straight weeks.
"The retreat ... back towards the $1.30 level captures our
view that part of the squeeze higher in the pair had been due to
a softer dollar," said ING currency strategist Viraj Patel.
"The BoE's easing bias, softer UK economic data and
sterling's role as a funding currency will all keep the bearish
... momentum in place."
