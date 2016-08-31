(updates prices)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Aug 31 Sterling rose on Wednesday,
boosted by improved consumer confidence and rising British house
prices in August, which added to signs the economy is holding up
well in the wake of June's shock vote to leave the European
Union.
Market research firm GfK said its gauge of consumer
confidence rose to -7 in August from -12 in July, when it
suffered its sharpest drop in over 26 years. August's level was
still the second-lowest since early 2014.
Mortgage lender Nationwide meanwhile said on Wednesday that
British house prices rose 5.6 percent in August compared with
the same month last year, faster than July's 5.2 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected house prices to rise
4.8 percent.
Sterling rose 0.3 percent to $1.3115, while it was
up 0.4 percent against the euro at 84.90 pence per euro with
month-end demand for the pound also playing a role.
"Overnight, we saw UK August consumer confidence bouncing
back," Morgan Stanley chief strategist Hans Redeker said, adding
he remained bullish on the pound in the short term. "Our bullish
sterling case is more of tactical nature based on better UK data
readings. Upcoming PMI data should show a bounce back."
Manufacturing, construction and services sector purchasing
managers' surveys will be released at the start of September and
many expect activity to bounce back a bit from the Brexit shock.
Sterling hit a three-decade low of $1.2798 in July
in the wake of the vote for Brexit. It has since recovered about
2 percent, but that still leaves it around 12 percent lower than
where it was before the June 23 referendum on EU membership.
Though data since the vote suggests consumer demand has been
resilient, investors are anxious that foreign capital will dry
up, leaving Britain's already huge current account deficit
vulnerable to further widening. And much uncertainty remains
over the deal Britain will strike with the rest of the EU.
Prime Minister Theresa May told her cabinet which met after
a few weeks of holiday calm that they must deliver on Brexit.
The meeting comes amid growing speculation on when Britain will
formally start divorce proceedings. May has said she will not
trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon treaty to start the exit
procedure until next year.
"Brexit has become more of a gradual process," strategists
at Societe Generale said, adding they still wanted to sell the
pound against the dollar at higher levels.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)