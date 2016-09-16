By Jemima Kelly
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling skidded below $1.31 on
Friday after strong U.S. inflation data, leaving it on track for
its weakest week in 10, as investors worried about Britain's
vote to leave the European Union and bet on another cut in UK
interest rates this year.
The Bank of England kept rates at their record lows on
Thursday but signalled that it would cut them again before the
end of the year. It cut rates to 0.25 percent in early August
and relaunched an asset-purchase programme to cushion the
economic blow from Brexit.
Since then, though, economic data pointed towards a less
significant hit to the British economy than had been expected.
That helped lift sterling to a seven-week high of $1.3445
last week, more than 5 percent above the three-decade
low it had plumbed in the aftermath of the vote.
But with the British parliament back in session and focus
returning to the uncertainty surrounding the UK's negotiations
to leave the bloc as well as the prospect of further monetary
easing, sterling has since slipped almost 3 percent.
Sterling hit a two-week low of $1.3092 on Friday, down 1.1
percent on the day and down 1.3 percent on the week - its
softest performance since early July.
"Whereas a month ago the market was in a phase of relief
that the impact of the referendum hadn't been that big after all
... I think there is now more of a focus on the fact that Brexit
hasn't actually begun yet, and there could still be a rocky ride
for the economy," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.
Sterling also fell 0.4 percent to 85.12 pence against a euro
that was also weakened by the strong U.S. inflation
data. Consumer prices increased more than expected in August,
the U.S. Labor Department said, giving some investors confidence
in the view that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates by the end of the year.
Not everyone shared that view, however.
"It appears unlikely that the Federal Reserve or ongoing
market expectations about its interest rate intentions will be
sustainably altered by August's U.S. inflation data," said City
Index analyst Ken Odeluga.
"Given that we do not believe the magnitude of August's
inflation rise will convince the Fed (to hike rates), we also
think the immediate upturn in market CPI expectations, the
dollar, and the slide in stocks-will fade in the short term."
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)