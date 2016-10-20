* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 20 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Thursday after the president of the European Council said EU
leaders would not engage in negotiations on Britain's exit from
the bloc at Prime Minister Theresa May's first summit in
Brussels.
Donald Tusk said he expected May to brief the other 27
leaders later, but had ruled out negotiations until May formally
launches the Brexit process. He rejected suggestions that the
new premier would face a hostile reception and said talks would
remain cordial.
Sterling hit a two-day low of $1.2213 after the
comments, down 0.6 percent on the day, before recovering to
about $1.2240 by 1425 GMT. That still left it down 0.4 percent
on the day.
"The 'no pre-negotiations' comment is pushing the pound
lower," said Mizuho's head of hedge fund FX sales, Neil Jones.
"He said he is not prepared to negotiate until the button is
pressed (and) investors believe this is bad for the pound."
Tusk's comments coincided with a press conference with
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, during which
Draghi said policymakers had neither discussed extending the
ECB's extensive bond-buying programme, nor ending it.
There had been speculation in recent weeks that the ECB
could be heading towards winding back the bond purchases -
so-called "tapering". Draghi's comments drove the euro to a
four-month low against the dollar, as investors bet
monetary policy would remain ultra-loose.
A weaker euro left the pound flat against it at
89.30 pence.
Earlier, data showing British retail sales recorded their
strongest quarter of growth since late 2014 in the three months
to September, with consumer sentiment remaining firm since
June's Brexit vote, had little impact on the currency.
Economic data has played second fiddle to politics for
sterling in recent weeks: there was also little reaction to data
on Wednesday showing UK job creation had slowed, but not
collapsed, after the EU referendum.
More important to investors have been any signs that Britain
might not undergo the "hard Brexit" that many of them fear -- in
which access to Europe's single market would be sacrificed in
favour of tighter controls over immigration. Worries over such
an outcome sent sterling to a record trade-weighted low last
week.
Sterling was boosted on Tuesday, for example, when a lawyer
representing the government in a High Court challenge over who
has the right to trigger the divorce process between Britain and
the EU said any agreement would "very likely" require the
agreement of parliament, not just the ruling Conservative
government.
"Given what we've seen over the last few weeks, politics
rather than fundamental data is probably going to be the most
important driver," said UBS Wealth Management currency
strategist Geoffrey Yu.
"And, from talking to clients, what's driving sterling at
the moment is less short-term data -- people are starting to
shift towards what can happen to the inflation trajectory and
how's that going to impact the Bank of England outlook."
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)