By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 26 Sterling hit a two-day high on
Wednesday after a government minister said both houses of
parliament would have to examine any new treaty emerging from
Britain's renegotiation of its relationship with the European
Union.
Sterling hit $1.2245 after the comments from junior
Brexit minister David Jones, having already been trading higher
as expectations for a UK interest rate cut next week faded.
Against the euro, it hit the day's high of 89.19 pence
.
Mizuho's head of hedge fund FX sales, Neil Jones, said
Jones's comments had been interpreted as sterling-positive, as
parliament is seen favouring a "soft" Brexit, in which Britain
maintains its access to the single market.
"At the moment sterling is a function of: does the UK stay
in the single market or not?" he said. "Anything that
potentially suggests it could be harder for sterling to leave
the single market would be a buy for sterling."
Having fallen to as low as $1.2082 on Tuesday, its
weakest since Oct. 7, when a "flash crash" wiped as much as 10
percent off the currency's value in a matter of minutes, the
pound had on Tuesday recovered about 1 cent after Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said the central bank could not
ignore the pound's "fairly substantial" recent drop.
Carney said there were limits to the central bank's ability
to overlook the effect of the steep slide - about 18 percent
since the Brexit - on inflation, and it would "undoubtedly" take
it into account at its rate-setting meeting next week.
In early September the BoE said it was likely to cut rates
again this year if the economy slowed as it expected. But
sterling's weakness and unexpectedly robust economic data have
prompted most to rule out a Nov. 3 cut - around three quarters
of the 60 economists polled by Reuters in the past few days
expect rates to stay at 0.25 percent for the rest of the year.
"Many saw (Carney's comments) as an indication that the BoE
will leave policy unchanged ... next week," wrote Credit
Agricole currency strategists in a note to clients.
"Further underpinning the pound is the assumption that the
economy will not need another shot of monetary stimulus anytime
soon. If that were not the case and the BoE had to ease but were
unable to for fear of fuelling inflation, the sterling response
would have been negative."
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly)