By Jemima Kelly and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 7 Sterling fell around 1 percent on
Monday after recording its best week in seven years, against a
dollar that was trading higher across the board on growing
confidence that Hillary Clinton would win Tuesday's U.S.
presidential election.
Democratic candidate Clinton's prospects brightened on
Sunday when the FBI said it would not seek criminal charges
related to her use of a private email server for government
work, standing by its findings in July.
That sent the dollar up against most major currencies, with
sterling no exception. Having rebounded almost 3 percent last
week as worries eased that Britain would undergo a "hard" exit
from the European Union and lose its access to the single
market, the pound lost 1 percent to trade around $1.24.
"There are two sides to this story - there's the dollar
politics and sterling politics," Rabobank currency strategist
Jane Foley said.
"If there still is the perception that the UK may after all
be faced with a 'soft' Brexit, then sterling should find some
support, but the outcome of the U.S. election is clearly
dominant now."
Worries about a "hard Brexit" were soothed last week when
Prime Minister Theresa May's government lost a landmark High
Court case over whether it could trigger Article 50 - which
begins Britain's exit from the European Union - without
parliamentary approval.
Investors reckon that parliamentarians - the majority of
whom voted to stay in the EU in June's referendum - are likely
to push for Britain to keep access to the single market.
Sterling was also boosted last week by better-than-expected
economic data, Mark Carney's announcement that he would stay on
as governor of the Bank of England until 2019 and the BoE
scrapping its plans for rate cuts.
But despite that rebound, the pound is still trading 17
percent lower against the dollar than it was trading before the
referendum.
A Reuters poll taken in the past few days found economists
reckon sterling's plunge has brought the currency to the ideal
rate for the British economy, even though it would stoke
inflation - a challenge for a BoE that is keeping monetary
policy accommodative in order to drive growth.
"(Today's move) is more of a technical move, because we had
an important rally last week after the Article 50 news - there
is no particular macroeconomic justification to it," said BNP
Paribas currency strategist Clara Leonard. "We remain bullish on
sterling in the medium term."
Against the euro, sterling was flat on Monday at 89.05 pence
.
