By Yumna Mohamed and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 8 Sterling steadied around $1.24 on
Tuesday in nervous trade, with markets holding their breath as
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump approached the finishing line
in a tight U.S. presidential election race.
Last-minute jitters over the vote overshadowed news that
Britain's Supreme Court was likely to rule early next year on
parliament's role in Brexit. Last week, England's High Court
declared parliamentary approval was needed to begin the formal
process of leaving the European Union.
Data that showed an unexpected fall in Britain's industrial
output in September but a pick-up in manufacturing growth took a
backseat, too - the pound hardly moved on the data.
Having fallen 1 percent on Monday as the dollar surged on
growing expectations of a victory for Clinton - who is seen by
markets as the status quo candidate - sterling was flat on
Tuesday.
It had gained 3 percent last week, its best performance in
seven years, on the High Court's Brexit ruling, Mark Carney's
announcement that he would stay on as Bank of England governor
until 2019, on the Bank's scrapping its plans for rate cuts and
on better-than-expected data.
"This short squeeze in sterling can continue, irrespective
of what's going on in the United States, though the short-term
view of cable (sterling/dollar) is going to be determined by
what happens in the next 24 hours," said Societe Generale
currency strategist Alvin Tan.
"The data that we've been getting has been quite decent, so
I think there is definitely room for some pullback in
euro/sterling."
The euro was up 0.1 percent against the pound at 89.16 pence
U.S. election polls have continued to put Clinton in the
lead. But investors are mindful of the precedent of Britain's
referendum on EU membership in June, which confounded the polls
by delivering a vote in favour of quitting.
"The problem is the market has been complacent in the not
too distant past, having left itself very exposed to Brexit
which resulted in some very aggressive moves in the early hours
of June 24," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said in a
note.
"I don't think we're quite seeing the same level of
confidence in the markets ahead of this election but still, it
does appear we're quite vulnerable now to a Trump victory, which
is not as ludicrous as the betting odds would suggest."
Sterling is still down more than 16 percent against the
dollar since the Brexit vote in June. With memories of that
unexpected outcome still fresh, traders are treading lightly.
A Reuters poll taken in the past few days found economists
reckon sterling's plunge has brought the currency to the ideal
rate for the British economy, albeit while stoking inflation - a
challenge for a BoE that is keeping monetary policy loose in
order to drive growth.
