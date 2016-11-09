* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
LONDON Nov 9 Sterling pared gains on Monday
against the dollar, which hit one-week highs across the board
after a surprise victory for Donald Trump in the U.S.
presidential election.
The pound dipped in and out of negative territory in
volatile trade as the dollar recovered against a basket of
currencies on the day, while markets weighed the impact
of a Trump presidency on global growth.
Investors were caught off-guard after pricing in a victory
for the perceived status quo candidate Hillary Clinton and are
now adjusting to the uncertainty over which policies Trump will
enact and what his victory means for other populist movements.
"We have a string of European political events coming in the
next three to six months," BMO Capital Markets currency
strategist Stephen Gallo said, referring to an upcoming Supreme
Court ruling on the procedure for Britain's divorce from the
European Union and a referendum in Italy this year, followed by
French and German elections in 2017.
"The U.S. has now had its protest vote (for
anti-establishment Trump), the UK had its protest vote with
Brexit. Now from a political perspective, the EU outside of the
UK looks to be an area of vulnerability."
Data on Wednesday showing Britain's trade deficit with the
rest of the world narrowed in the three months to September took
a backseat to the U.S. election results - the pound hardly moved
on the figures.
Sterling was trading at $1.2430, having earlier hit
$1.2547 before the final election outcome, its highest since
enjoying its best weekly gains against the greenback in seven
years last week.
The euro was down more than one percent against the pound
, trading around 88.09 pence at 1544 GMT.
Sterling is still down more than 16 percent against the
dollar since the British vote to leave the European Unions in
June. With memories of that unexpected outcome still fresh,
traders are cautious.
"Now the dollar and the pound are two highly charged
political risk currencies," CMC Markets chief market analyst
Michael Hewson. "There's a lot of political risk surrounding
both of them so obviously any weakness the dollar will have is
mitigated by Brexit."
While declines have been orderly, markets are bracing for a
period of volatility as Trump's victory could also influence the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
