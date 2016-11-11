* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly and Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 11 Sterling hit a five-week high
against the dollar on Friday and recorded its best fortnight on
a trade-weighted basis in almost eight years, with investors'
focus having turned away from Brexit and towards political risks
elsewhere.
Since Donald Trump's shock victory in the U.S. presidential
election on Tuesday, the pound has been the best performer of
any major currency, outshining even the dollar, which itself is
on track to record its best week in a year against a basket of
currencies.
Sterling rose above $1.26 for the first time since Oct. 6,
the day before it plunged as much as 10 percent in a matter of
minutes in a "flash crash", and advanced as high as $1.2673
in European trade. By 1704 GMT it was around $1.2607,
up 0.4 percent on the day.
Against the euro it gained 0.8 percent to trade at 86.13
pence, having earlier hit a seven-week high.
The pound was building on gains made on Thursday as
investors unwound short positions and turned their minds to a
slew of upcoming political risks in Europe - such as an Italian
constitutional referendum next month and French and German
elections next year - as Trump's shock win spread fears about a
global wave of populism.
"Sterling's been the greatest outperformer since the Trump
win. You'd have thought he won the UK presidency!" said Societe
Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan.
"There's speculation about the UK's hand being strengthened
by Trump's win, because if the U.S. downgrades NATO or the
security umbrella over Europe, the UK's relatively strong
military intelligence security assets become more important," he
said. "And perhaps that can be used as leverage in the Brexit
negotiations."
Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond will deliver his
first "Autumn Statement" budget plans later this month, and he
has hinted at the possibility of more spending on
infrastructure, getting more houses built and giving companies
incentives to overcome their Brexit nerves and invest.
There has been some suggestion that the prospect of more
spending could be a boost for sterling.
But Tan said compared with the bold promises of Trump - who
plans to slash taxes as well as spend heavily on infrastructure
- Hammond's policies would be mild, and would not be radically
different from his predecessor.
Against the Bank of England's trade-weighted basket of
currencies, stering has gained more than 4 percent in the past
two weeks. Worries that Britain would make a "hard" exit from
the European Union and lose its access to the single market have
receded for the moment as the spotlight moves elsewhere.
"The pound seems to be riding the resurgent dollar's
coattails, driven by excessive short positioning that leaves the
pound the least vulnerable against the strengthening dollar at
the moment," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at
Credit Agricole in London.
While the impact of political events on currencies has
overshadowed economic issues in recent weeks, British labour
data next week is expected to continue the recent stream of
resilient post-Brexit figures and may keep the pound relatively
well supported.
