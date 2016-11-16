* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 16Sterling inched down against a
stronger dollar on Wednesday, having barely reacted to data
showing Britain's jobless rate had fallen to the lowest level in
11 years, with investors focusing instead on the risks
surrounding Brexit.
The latest figures showed Britain's unemployment rate fell
in the first three months after the Brexit vote to 4.8 percent,
though there were some signs that a slowdown in the labour
market could be coming.
Sterling traded down 0.2 percent at $1.2435 by 1550
GMT, but up a third of a percent against the euro at 85.825
pence.
"The reaction in sterling remained relatively limited on the
news. Nonetheless, we consider these (data) to be encouraging
news for the British economy, as the data confirm that the labor
market continued to tighten," said IronFX analyst
Charalambos Pissouros.
"We remain somewhat optimistic regarding the near-term path
of sterling and we believe that the currency could remain
supported for a while. However, we would stay careful on whether
sterling can remain supported against the U.S. dollar, given the
greenback's unstoppable rally."
Politics have dominated on currency markets in recent months
and, with Britain's exit from the European Union still shrouded
in uncertainty, sterling has become much more sensitive to
developments in that process than to economic data.
It has plunged more than 16 percent since Britons voted to
leave the European Union in June.
"For now, whilst the domestic politics has gone quiet and
the economic data are OK, shorts being covered is probably the
more likely scenario for sterling, and it can continue to drift
higher on the crosses," said RBC Capital Markets currency
strategist Adam Cole.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators cut their bets on pound weakness
for a fifth straight week, after short positions hit a record
high.
Sterling had fallen as much as 1.3 percent against the euro
on Tuesday, with losses triggered by a leaked memo suggesting
that Britain has no overall plan for leaving the European Union
and may take six months to agree one due to divisions in Prime
Minister Theresa May's government.
Adding to pressure on the pound was a lower-than-expected
inflation reading, which showed price growth still below half of
the Bank of England's 2 percent target.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)