By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling fell back to around
$1.24 on Tuesday, with illiquid trading conditions helping the
pound reverse around half of a 1 percent rise the previous day
on the view that Brexit will be slower - and softer - than had
been feared.
The pound jumped above $1.25 on Monday after Prime
Minister Theresa May pledged to address business concerns that
Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" into uncertainty when it
leaves the European Union, hinting at some form of a
transitional agreement.
But having initially built on those gains on Tuesday,
touching a one-week high of $1.2514 in Asian trade, sterling
slid steadily throughout Tuesday, trading at $1.2404 by 1535
GMT, down 0.7 percent on the day.
Analysts said sterling's current volatility was the result
of thin liquidity and stretched positions against the pound,
rather than any fundamental drivers.
"Positioning will mean you get the odd bit of volatile price
action - liquidity in the sterling/dollar pair is very thin
compared with normal," HSBC currency strategist Dominic Bunning
said.
"Financial investors ... are just not as active in the
market and don't want to be involved in sterling because of the
political risk - they just almost think it's not worth it."
May's speech on Monday was the strongest signal yet that she
might be open to a deal that would offer Britain time to forge a
new trading relationship with the EU when formal divorce talks
are concluded, probably in 2019.
"If the government were to stick to a two-year deadline that
would be unlikely to result in any kind of agreement, so that
would be likely to lead to a really hard Brexit, so this
transitional arrangement is positive," said Societe Generale
currency strategist Alvin Tan.
"If the final agreement takes five years, as some are
saying, or even seven years, like the Canada-EU trade agreement,
then the transitional arrangement is what markets are going to
be focused on. Five to seven years is further than most people's
horizons when it comes to financial markets."
Against the euro, sterling edged down 0.2 percent to 85.31
pence, after trading below 85 pence on Monday - its
strongest level in two months.
Sterling was little moved by data showing Britain ran a much
smaller than expected budget deficit in October. Public finances
still looked weak for the year as whole.
The market's focus will now switch to Wednesday's budget
update from the British government. Finance minister Philip
Hammond on Sunday played down the chances of a major new boost
for spending in the autumn statement - his first in his role as
head of the Treasury.
Analysts expect some modest infrastructure spending and
housing stimulus on Wednesday but nothing that would radically
change expectations of a weaker economy next year when difficult
talks begin on the terms of Brexit.
