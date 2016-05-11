(Recasts after broader dollar losses deepen)
* Sterling falls vs euro, gains slightly against dollar
* Osborne flags balance of payments risk on a Brexit vote
* Survey shows most major firms heavily hedged for vote
* Poll, data again points to risks to growth
By Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, May 11 Falls against a broadly stronger
euro kept sterling under pressure on Wednesday despite some
minimal gains against the dollar as the tightly fought
referendum on European Union membership entered its final six
weeks.
Since falling 7 percent in the first months of the Brexit
campaign proper, the pound has recovered solidly,
helped by the intervention last month of U.S. President Barack
Obama to note risks in leaving the bloc.
But with surveys conducted since Obama's remarks still
pointing towards a very closely fought referendum on June 23,
there have been some renewed signs of nerves among investors.
Finance minister George Osborne said in parliament on
Wednesday that a vote to leave could prompt a balance of
payments crisis and problems for Britain's banking sector.
Separately, a survey showed four fifths of major British
firms have already moved to hedge against the risk of sterling
falling sharply after a vote to leave, with companies expecting
an average 12 percent fall in the pound.
"The risk of exit is drifting up a bit, but it's drifting up
having come down with quite a wallop on the day that Obama
interjected," RBC Capital Markets currency strategist, Adam
Cole, said. He called the referendum a "huge lump of
uncertainty" for investors.
Sterling was down 0.4 percent against the euro by 1520 GMT
at 79.03 pence. Against the dollar it was up 0.2
percent at $1.4465.
The British economy has shown signs of weakening. Data on
Wednesday showed British factory output recorded its biggest
annual fall in nearly three years in March.
A Reuters poll of economists pointed to slow and steady
growth in the coming year but also saw that at risk if Britain
votes to leave the EU or if jitters over the world economy
intensify.
Money markets continue to price in a substantial chance of a
cut in Bank of England interest rates by the end of the year, a
reflection of concerns over the impact of a Brexit - or the
turbulence caused by the vote alone - on growth.
"Our perspective is that Brexit is clearly a risk and a
destabilising risk for the global markets generally," said Tina
Byles Williams, Chief Investment Officer with U.S. asset manager
FIS Group.
"In our sector calls, we are focussed on sectors that have
some real pricing power at a time of low inflation - that does
not lead you to UK assets. So we do not have a huge exposure to
the UK, even absent Brexit."
Groups campaigning for Britain to leave the EU have raised
8.2 million pounds ($12 million), more than the rival "In"
campaign, a watchdog said on Wednesday.
The Bank of England's monetary policy committee releases
updated growth and inflation forecasts in a quarterly report on
Thursday.
"The recent slowing in the UK's dataflow is compounding the
effects of political uncertainties and keeping rates markets
inclined to price for a small risk of policy easing rather than
the early 2017 rate hikes that we expect," BNP Paribas
strategists said in a research note.
"Sterling appears overvalued versus the dollar (and) the
soft dataflow, in addition to the upcoming political risk,
suggests that there is scope for another period of sterling
undershooting," they wrote.
