LONDON May 20 Sterling retreated from a 3-1/2-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday but stayed track for its best weekly performance in nearly 10 months.

A robust retail sales report for April along with growing expectations that Britons will vote to stay in the European Union in a referendum on June 23 have boosted the currency this week.

Sterling's trade-weighted index fell to 87.4, having hit 87.9 on Thursday, its highest since Feb. 5. It has risen 2 percent this week.

Against the dollar, sterling was 0.3 percent lower at $1.4565. The euro recovered to trade at 76.94 pence against the pound, having fallen to 76.485 pence, its lowest since early February.

"There is some position adjustment going on which is pulling sterling back a bit. But as investors price out the risk of Brexit, we will see more downside to euro/sterling, perhaps to as low as 75 pence," said John Hardy, chief currency strategist at Saxo Bank.

Sterling was hurt in part by dovish comments from a Bank of England policymaker. Gertjan Vlieghe, a noted dove, said on Thursday that the BOE needed to provide more stimulus if growth failed to recover as forecast after the referendum.

But another policymaker, Kristin Forbes said the central bank had no concrete evidence that softer British data was all down to uncertainty around June's Brexit vote.

The pound started its rally this week after an Ipsos-Mori poll showed 55 percent of those surveyed supported staying in the EU and just 37 percent wanted to leave. Late on Thursday, a ComRes poll for the Daily Mail/ITV News gave the "Remain" camp an 11 point lead.

Betting odds on Friday indicated a 79 percent implied probability of Britain voting to stay in, according to Betfair.

With the "In" camp moving ahead, short-term British interest rate futures showed investors unwinding expectations that rates would fall after the referendum. Though the BOE has said its next move is likely to be a rate rise, some investors had bet that a vote to leave would lead to a cut to shore up the economy.

Worries about a possible Brexit have weighed on the pound since late last year. Trade-weighted sterling shed 11 percent between mid-November and early April when it hit a 2 1/2-year low. Since then, sterling has recovered over 5 percent.

"The collapse in exit risk premium this week is largely on the back of three phone-based polls," said Adam Cole, head of G10 FX strategy at RBC Capital. "...Sterling is somewhat vulnerable if upcoming online polls do not go the same way."

Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum. (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by John Stonestreet)