LONDON May 24 Sterling rose against the euro
and the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by a poll that showed the
"Remain" camp was well ahead over their "Leave" rivals with a
month to go before a vote on Britain's future in the European
Union.
On Monday, sterling started the week on a shaky note after
warnings from Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister
George Osborne that a vote to leave the EU could push Britain
into a year-long recession and cost at least half a million
jobs.
But the latest poll from ORB published in Tuesday's edition
of the Telegraph newspaper gave the "Remain" camp a 13-point
lead over their "Leave" rivals, after winning support for the
first time from a majority of men, those aged over 65 and
Conservative voters. That seemed to soothe nerves towards the
currency, traders said.
Sterling was up 0.4 percent against the euro at 77.15 pence
per euro, while it was firmer against the dollar at
$1.4516. Sterling's gains accelerated after stock
markets in Europe turned higher.
The pound tends to underperform during times of risk
aversion because of the huge investment flows Britain relies on
to balance its more than 5-percent current account deficit.
Flows dry up when investors are worried about growth and market
stability - jitters that are heightened by any developments that
make a Brexit look more likely.
Attention will now turn to a testimony by Bank of England
chief Mark Carney and three other policymakers before lawmakers.
In the past, Carney has warned about downside risks from Britain
exiting the EU, comments which have drawn sharp criticism from
those campaigning to leave the union.
"We expect him to reiterate that EU referendum-related
uncertainty has been weighing on business activity of late,"
said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole,
adding that in case Britain opts to stay in the EU, expectations
of higher growth and rates will come back to boost the currency.
Brexit concerns drove the pound down 11 percent on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and early April, when
it hit a 2-1/2-year low, but it has recovered almost 5 percent.
That rise came as investors priced out chances of a rate cut
that some were factoring in if Britain opted to leave the union.
But with investors also starting to factor in greater
chances that the Federal Reserve could raise rates this summer,
traders expect gains in the pound against the dollar to run out.
Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Andrew Heavens)