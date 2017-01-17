* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Jan 17 The pound recovered from 3-month
lows on Tuesday, rising 0.7 percent against a broadly weaker
dollar and 0.3 percent against the euro before a speech by Prime
Minister Theresa May widely expected to lay out a "hard Brexit"
scenario.
Options pricing suggested markets were still preparing for
large swings in the pound over the next 24 hours: overnight
implied volatility - which allows investors to bet or hedge
against moves in the currency - was well above 20 percent.
Analysts from the major banks with the most data on
investment flows say a lot of profit has been taken on the
record-breaking bets against the pound over the past year, and
official futures market numbers show short positioning is just
two-thirds of that in October.
That leaves plenty of room for investors to bet against the
pound on Tuesday, although early deals in London were dominated
by players taking more profit on the bullish dollar trades that
have dominated the past two months.
"This (bounce) is chiefly a function of the dollar move this
morning," said Richard Benson, co-head of portfolio investment
with currency fund Millennium Global in London.
"We have taken back all of the move from yesterday morning.
The (May) speech has been so well telegraphed that I think
people (betting against sterling) realise that is dangerous."
Sterling skidded to its lowest levels - bar a "flash crash"
in October - in 32 years on Monday, hit by signs that May will
say clearly Britain is set for a "hard" Brexit out of the EU
single market.
The pound fell as much as 1.5 percent against the dollar and
2.5 percent against the yen, falling to $1.1983 and
88.53 pence per euro before making a steady recovery.
It traded at respectively $1.2120 and 87.87 pence in morning
trade in London. May is due to speak just before midday.
RBC strategist Adam Cole pointed to policy comments from
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Monday evening as
another possible factor in sterling moves.
Carney said the Bank, which has cut interest rates and
pumped more money into the economy to protect it from the
uncertainty around the Brexit talks, could tolerate above-target
inflation but there were limits.
"Beyond politics, most other drivers are sterling-positive,"
Cole said, recommending betting on the pound against the euro
this week.
