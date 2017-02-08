* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 8 Sterling held above $1.25 on
Wednesday as warnings about the economic impact of Brexit failed
to reverse the positive effect of suggestions that Britain's
economy could sustain interest rate rises.
A Bank of England survey on Wednesday indicated that
employers this year plan to offer the least generous pay deals
since 2012, while deputy governor Jon Cunliffe said business
investment was likely to remain very weak in the near term.
However, not everyone at the BoE is convinced that Britain's
economy will start to run out of steam.
Kristin Forbes - the most sceptical of the bank's
policymakers about the need for its huge stimulus programme -
said on Tuesday that August's rate cut might need to be reversed
soon if growth remained solid and inflation picked up.
At its meeting last week, the BoE voted unanimously by 9-0
to keep rates on hold at a record low of 0.25 percent, but
raised its 2017 growth forecasts further.
"The BoE is unlikely to raise rates soon, but it could
become more likely later this year if growth holds up, inflation
expectations continue to rise, and wage growth proves stronger
than expected, which would offer more support for the pound,"
said Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
The pound was flat against the euro but up 0.2
percent at $1.2535 on Wednesday, having bounced back
strongly from a two-week low of $1.2347 hit on Tuesday.
After that wild ride, three-month implied volatility -
options contracts that allow traders to bet on or hedge against
swings in the currency - rose to its highest level since
mid-January.
Strategists warn that any further upside for the pound may
be capped by concerns about a hard break between Britain and the
EU, which polls suggest has also increased support for Scottish
independence.
Ministers pushed back attempts to give lawmakers more say on
the terms of the final Brexit agreement on Tuesday, clarifying
that they would not seek further talks with the European Union
if parliament rejects the exit deal.
Support for Scottish independence has risen since British
Prime Minister Theresa May came out last month in favour of
Britain making a clean break when it leaves the EU, an opinion
poll indicated on Wednesday.
Scotland's devolved parliament rejected May's plans for how
to exit the EU in a symbolic, non-binding vote on Tuesday, a
demonstration of the divisions between London and Scotland over
Brexit.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)