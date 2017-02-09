* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
(Recasts after Trump comments send dollar higher)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 9 Sterling held strong near its
highest in a week on Thursday, some more upbeat British housing
data helping soothe nerves over domestic economic growth as
comments by U.S. President Donald Trump on taxation sent the
dollar broadly higher.
The pound has been rocked by weaker signals on the economy
over the past week, suggesting British consumers are finally
beginning to feel the pain generated by an almost 20 percent
fall in the currency that should push domestic prices higher.
Data earlier this week also showed the first falls in house
prices since August, but Thursday's Royal Institution of
Chartered Surveyors (RICS) price index bucked expectations for a
further modest loss of pace.
That sent the pound as high as $1.2582 in morning trade in
Europe before Trump's promise of a "phenomenal" announcement on
tax to support U.S. growth and investment.
"The move right now has been on the Trump comments, which
caused a sell-off in rates and that gave a bit of strength to
the dollar," said Richard Cochinos, European head of G10
currency strategy at Citi.
"Both the euro and sterling are actually remaining a bit
stronger than the Asian currencies, although I would be
cautious. I think the market needs to see confirmation of weaker
UK data before it will be more comfortable (selling the pound)."
By 1630, sterling was just 0.1 percent lower on the day at
$1.2529 and 0.2 percent stronger at 85.10 pence per euro
.
The UK economy surprised investors last year when it
outpaced its peers among the world's big rich nations, driven by
the spending of households that shrugged off the vote to leave
the European Union.
But the results of a regular Bank of England survey on
Wednesday showed British employers plan to offer the least
generous pay deals since 2012 this year. Industrial
output data is due early on Friday.
A number of major banks are still calling for the pound to
fall by up to another 10 percent in the months ahead as the
Brexit process develops, but it has resisted any push below
$1.20 since the start of November.
"It has been a really messy 10 days," said a dealer with one
London-based bank.
"The dollar bulls are licking their wounds after the past
month, there are a lot of nerves on sterling again, but it seems
like a split decision where we go from here."
