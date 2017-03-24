* Graphic: Sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Ritvik Carvalho
LONDON, March 24 Sterling fell against the
dollar and euro on Friday, retreating from the previous
session's one-month highs, as investors braced for Britain
beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union next
week.
An interview with Bank of England policymaker Gertjan
Vlieghe in The Times on Friday also laid out an argument for not
raising interest rates in response to further rises in inflation
.
Strong inflation and retail sales data have added to
expectations the Bank of England might lean towards supporting
sterling with higher interest rates over the next year, pushing
the pound 1 percent higher against the dollar this week.
Investors, however, worry that when Prime Minister Theresa
May begins formal divorce proceedings with the European Union
next Wednesday, it may trigger a period of political jousting
with Britain's EU partners that will lay bare the scale of the
risks to the economy.
Sterling was 0.3 percent lower at $1.2493 by late
afternoon trade in London and was 0.4 percent lower at 86.49
pence per euro.
"Uncertainty (surrounding Brexit) remains intact," said
Credit Agricole currency strategist Manuel Oliveri.
"Rate expectations are unlikely to rise because the BoE is
linking its monetary policy stance to this uncertainty, and
that's why we don't believe sterling has more upside from
current levels."
Since minutes from the Bank of England's meeting last week
showed a number of monetary committee members close to voting
for a rise in rates, signals from officials have been mixed.
Asked about Tuesday's inflation data, BoE governor Mark
Carney said it was important not to overreact to a single data
point.
Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent on Thursday said it was
possible interest rates would rise, but also highlighted a
strong sense of caution among investors about the outlook for
Britain after Brexit.
Policymaker Vlieghe believes a rise in inflation to more
than 3 percent might not prompt him to consider raising interest
rates because the increase would probably be temporary, The
Times reported.
As investors' eyes shift to events next week, the broad view
among strategists is that the triggering of Article 50 is
already priced into the pound.
"I can't see sterling collapsing on an event that we already
know that's going to happen," said Jake Trask, corporate dealer
at OFX.
"There might be possibly some upward movement on it just
given the certainty that all the debate is over and we're
actually going forward."
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, editing by Larry King and Toby
Davis)