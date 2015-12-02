(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON Dec 2 Sterling fell almost a third of a percent against a broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday, hurt by a survey of construction sector purchasing managers which came in almost 3 full points below market expectations.

The poor numbers followed a similar miss on the equivalent manufacturing survey on Tuesday and added to a sense that the British economy is struggling to deliver the sort of sustained demand pressure that may prompt the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

Sterling was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5042, having traded as low as $1.5034. It was around 0.1 percent lower against the euro at 70.46 pence.

"Obviously the construction data was a little bit softer and followed the same way as the numbers yesterday, so that has weakened the pound a bit," said Brenda Kelly, chief market analyst at retail online trading firm London Capital Group.

"The pound does seem fairly resilient at the moment above 1.50, but some of the data that we've seen has vindicated the BoE's reticence on policy."

British 10-year government bond yields also slipped half a basis point after the construction PMI, bottoming out at 1.754 percent -- their lowest level since Oct. 15.

Money markets have pushed expectations for a first rise in UK interest rates far into next year, although there are still some major banks that believe the bank will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's lead in tightening policy within a few months.

Bill O'Neill, the head of the UK investment office at UBS Wealth Management, predicted the BoE would make its first move by the middle of next year.

"If there is any slippage in cable (sterling-dollar rates) by the time the UK begins to join the normalisation party next year, then sterling may bounce," he told a briefing on the asset manager's 2016 outlook.

In the meantime, a number of major banks are more bearish. Morgan Stanley this week called for a fall to $1.40 over the next year, although others say $1.50 still looks like a level at which many firms and investors instinctively want to buy the pound.

"Certainly if 1.50 breaks properly on cable, then it may fall quite quickly," said LCG's Kelly. "If we break past 1.4970 I wouldn't be surprised to see 1.47 in quite short order." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)