By Patrick Graham
LONDON Dec 2 Sterling fell almost a third of a
percent against a broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday, hurt by
a survey of construction sector purchasing managers which came
in almost 3 full points below market expectations.
The poor numbers followed a similar miss on the equivalent
manufacturing survey on Tuesday and added to a sense that the
British economy is struggling to deliver the sort of sustained
demand pressure that may prompt the Bank of England to raise
interest rates.
Sterling was down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.5042, having
traded as low as $1.5034. It was around 0.1 percent lower
against the euro at 70.46 pence.
"Obviously the construction data was a little bit softer and
followed the same way as the numbers yesterday, so that has
weakened the pound a bit," said Brenda Kelly, chief market
analyst at retail online trading firm London Capital Group.
"The pound does seem fairly resilient at the moment above
1.50, but some of the data that we've seen has vindicated the
BoE's reticence on policy."
British 10-year government bond yields also
slipped half a basis point after the construction PMI, bottoming
out at 1.754 percent -- their lowest level since Oct. 15.
Money markets have pushed expectations for a first rise in
UK interest rates far into next year, although there are still
some major banks that believe the bank will follow the U.S.
Federal Reserve's lead in tightening policy within a few months.
Bill O'Neill, the head of the UK investment office at UBS
Wealth Management, predicted the BoE would make its first move
by the middle of next year.
"If there is any slippage in cable (sterling-dollar rates)
by the time the UK begins to join the normalisation party next
year, then sterling may bounce," he told a briefing on the asset
manager's 2016 outlook.
In the meantime, a number of major banks are more bearish.
Morgan Stanley this week called for a fall to $1.40 over the
next year, although others say $1.50 still looks like a level at
which many firms and investors instinctively want to buy the
pound.
"Certainly if 1.50 breaks properly on cable, then it may
fall quite quickly," said LCG's Kelly. "If we break past 1.4970
I wouldn't be surprised to see 1.47 in quite short order."
