* Brexit-driven pound sell-off deepens
* HSBC warns of 20 pct drop after "Out" vote
* Falls this week now worst since 2009
* Sellers target drop to $1.35 or below
(Adds closing trade-weighted level)
By Anirban Nag and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 24 Sterling sank to a seven-year low
on Wednesday as companies and investors rushed to insure
themselves against the chances of a British exit from the
European Union that HSBC said could knock a fifth off the value
of pound.
The aftermath of Prime Minister David Cameron's announcement
of a June 23 referendum on "Brexit" has driven the worst three
days for the world's fourth most traded currency since the
depths of the financial crisis in 2009.
Another wave of selling in London on Wednesday morning drove
it to less than $1.39, within 4 cents of levels last seen when
it sank to parity to the dollar in the mid-1980s. It had
steadied to $1.3948, down half a percent on the day by 1650 GMT.
"There are very few people willing to take the other side of
the move lower," said Josh O'Byrne, a strategist at
Citi. "Knowing now that the vote will be in June, there is a
greater incentive for those that haven't hedged GBP exposure to
do so."
The cost of currency derivatives, which allow companies, big
institutional investors and hedge funds to protect future
revenues or asset values held in sterling against sharp swings
in the currency, jumped to their highest in more than four
years.
HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, said the currency could lose
up to 20 percent of its value and UK economic growth could be up
to 1.5 percentage points lower next year if Britain votes to
leave.
The latest poll showed the "In" camp ahead at 51 percent,
versus 39 percent for "Out", with 10 percent undecided. Other
polls have been closer.
Analysts said the 2009 low of $1.35 was now a real prospect.
The pound also fell 0.6 percent to its weakest in 16 months
against the euro. The Bank of England's broader
trade-weighted measure closed in London roughly 1 percent weaker
at its lowest in two years. =GBP
"A vote for Brexit would have potentially huge consequences
for all asset classes," HSBC said.
"Following a vote to leave we think uncertainty could grip
the UK economy, triggering a potential slowdown in growth and a
collapse in sterling."
So far, however, the reaction on other UK markets has been
far more muted.
Government bond prices are steady on the week, any
nervousness among investors holding UK assets offset by the
prospect that the vote will further push back any rises in
interest rates by the Bank of England.
Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that the bank could
still use rate cuts and a broadening of a bond-buying programme
to boost Britain's economy if needed after the Brexit vote.
Gilt yields have edged lower for four out of the last five
trading sessions and have moved mostly in tandem with German
Bund yields. The 10-year gilt yield is so far down
around 5 basis points this week, at 1.364 percent.
London's stock exchange has also seen a far more mixed
response. Some property companies have been targeted as
potential losers from the vote, while others have benefited from
the assumption that a weaker pound would help exports.
"This is not the time to just exit into cash. We think there
is a lot of potential upside to the UK equities market," said
Mouhammed Choukeir, chief investment officer at Kleinwort Benson
in London.
"A lot of the impact on the pound has already played out.
Political events will tend to provide short-term volatility but
longer term they are less important."
(Editing by Dominic Evans)