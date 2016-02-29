LONDON Feb 29 Sterling hovered near a seven-year low against the dollar on Monday, hurt by worries about a possible British exit from the European Union, which one leading currency trader said could drag the pound to hit parity against the euro.

UBS said there was a 40 percent chance that Britain could leave the bloc, and the pound would hit parity if voters chose to go in a June 23 referendum, or bounce back to 73 pence per euro if they chose to stay.

Sterling was trading at 78.745 pence per euro, having hit a 14-month low of 79.28 pence on Feb 25. Against the dollar, sterling was slightly weaker at $1.3868, not far from a 7-year low of $1.3841 struck in the Asian session.

"We estimate the exchange rate level that would accommodate a sharp correction in the UK's current account deficit and find that euro/sterling could go to parity," said Jeff Greenberg, macro strategist at UBS.

An online poll on Friday showed the campaign to take Britain out of the European Union has taken a 4 percentage-point lead.

The survey taken by the ORB pollster for The Independent newspaper and carried out on Feb.24-25 showed support for the "Out" campaign had risen to 52 percent from 48 percent a month ago, while support for the "In" campaign had fallen to 48 percent from 52 percent a month ago.

Sterling has been hit by worries that a "Brexit" would threaten the huge foreign investment flows the country needs to balance its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at around 4 percent of output.

Selling accelerated last week as companies and investors rushed to protect themselves against that risk. Some sellers are targeting $1.35 and below, levels last seen when the pound sank towards parity with the dollar in the mid-1980s.

Another large currency trader, Deutsche Bank said the uncertainty stemming from "Brexit" could see sterling drop to $1.28 by the end of 2016 and $1.15 by the end of 2017.

"A UK exit from the EU could lead to a different relationship between the UK financial industry and the single market," Deutsche analyst Oliver Harvey said in a note.

"If costs to cross border financial services increased, deleveraging could occur. In this case the UK would likely see net capital outflows, which have been bearish for sterling previously."

The pound has also been undermined by expectations that an exit would push back the horizon for a Bank of England interest rate rise. HSBC, Britain's biggest bank, has said growth could be up to 1.5 percentage points lower next year if Britain voted to leave the Union. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)