By Anirban Nag
| LONDON, June 6
LONDON, June 6 Sterling touched a three-week low
on a trade-weighted basis on Monday and the cost of protection
against swings in the currency over the next month hit its
highest since late 2008 on concern that support for Britain
leaving the European Union is growing.
Polls published on Monday, ahead of a June 23 referendum,
gave the "Leave" campaign a lead.
Bookmakers shortened their odds, with betting website
Betfair putting the chances of a vote to leave at 31 percent.
Odds at the end of last week implied a 27-percent chance of
Britain leaving the bloc.
Sterling was last down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.4465
, having fallen as far as $1.4352, its lowest for three
weeks, in early Asian trading. It recovered from those lows in
afternoon trade in London as the dollar came under pressure
before a speech by Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.
The euro gained 0.3 percent to 78.55 pence.
Sterling's trade-weighted index was flat at 85.9,
having hit a three-week low of 85.5.
"The polls are likely to make people rather uneasy and we
can see that quite clearly today in the pound," OANDA senior
market analyst, Craig Erlam, said.
"With both sides likely to step up their game over the next
couple of weeks, I imagine we'll see a lot more volatility in
the pound and the closer the polls get, or if 'Vote Leave'
continues to push ahead, the pound may find itself back towards
April's lows before too long."
Reflecting the market's nervousness, one-month implied
volatility - a measure of how sharp swings in the
sterling/dollar exchange rate will be - last stood at 22
percent, its highest since December 2008, according to Reuters
data.
Sterling has been weighed down since late last year by
Brexit worries and hedging costs have spiked in recent weeks.
Britain's hefty current account deficit - 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 - makes the economy, and the
currency, vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
"The longer the medium- to long-term prospects of the UK
remain uncertain following a possible Brexit, the more likely it
would be for the British current account deficit - the third
largest in the world - to become an issue for the FX market,
with the resulting risk of sterling collapsing," Commerzbank
currency strategist, Ulrich Leuchtmann, said.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)