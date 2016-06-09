(Updates after UK trade balance data)
* Brexit worries drive sterling softness
* Upbeat trade balance data fails to lift pound
* Betting odds show increased chance of vote to stay in EU
* Safe-haven yen climbs 1 pct vs sterling
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, June 9 Sterling slipped on Thursday as
investors ditched riskier assets in favour of safe havens such
as the yen, concerned that Britain will vote to leave the
European Union at a referendum in just two weeks' time.
Worries over a possible Brexit have dominated since late
last year, driving a more than 10 percent fall on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and mid-April.
While it has recovered from April's lows, up 3 percent in
the past two months, sterling continues to be buffeted by
concerns that a vote to leave would leave Britain short of the
investment it needs to fund a huge current account gap.
With so much uncertainty over both the result of the June 23
referendum and the consequences of a vote to leave, economic
data in the run-up to the vote has had less impact than normal.
Figures showing Britain's trade deficit narrowed more than
expected in April, with a record monthly jump in goods exports,
which offered a hint that a weak recent trade performance may be
turning a corner, did little to boost sterling.
"At the moment, the FX market is losing its risk appetite
... and given that the Brexit risk is one of these big hurdles
out there for the market and for risk appetite, in this
environment sterling would do badly," said Rabobank currency
strategist Jane Foley.
"I think we're going to have very jittery markets over the
next couple of weeks in the run up to the vote."
Sterling slipped 0.3 percent to $1.4468. Against a
yen surging amid subdued risk appetite across markets, the pound
fell over 1 percent towards an eight-week low.
Against the euro, sterling inched down 0.2 percent to 78.715
pence.
The latest betting odds on website Betfair show the implied
probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union have
risen to almost 76 percent on Thursday. That is up from an
implied probability of around 72 percent of an "In" vote earlier
this week.
Opinion pollsters have so far painted rather contradictory
pictures of how Britons will vote.
"The pound should remain driven by Brexit-related
uncertainty," wrote Credit Agricole strategists.
"We stay of the view that the pound will continue to trade
within this year's trading range. While elevated short
positioning should prevent the currency from depreciating more
considerably ... uncertainty as when it comes to the possibility
of a Brexit should keep demand for the currency low."
(Editing by Alison Williams)