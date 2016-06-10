By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 10 Sterling inched down on Friday
as the cost of hedging against swings in its value around the
June 23 referendum on Britain's European Union membership rose
to the highest in seven years.
Since falling to a low of $1.38 in February, the pound has
borne up well in the face of concerns that a vote to leave would
undermine economic growth and create problems with financing of
the country's huge current account gap.
But speculative investors and companies have pushed up the
cost of hedging steadily and pricing now implies swings of
almost 24 percent in the value of the currency over the next
month.
Sterling slipped less than 0.1 percent to $1.4443
and was a quarter of a percent weaker at 78.33 pence per euro.
"The fact is we're getting closer to the day and there has
been a shift in the betting odds this week so we are seeing that
in the options market," said Dominic Bunning, a strategist with
HSBC in London.
"When you look at sterling itself, we would argue it is
close to fairly valued given the extent of the risk that betting
markets show. It will take a bigger shift in the odds or the
polls to really move spot rates."
The threat of Brexit has dominated since late last year,
driving a decline of more than 10 percent in sterling on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and mid-April.
Risk reversals are heavily skewed to sterling "put" options,
showing investors are most worried about Brexit's threat to
sterling. But dealers and strategists say investors also want to
be positioned for a jump in sterling if Britons vote to stay in
the EU. Trading desks at the major banks expect the pound would
gain to around $1.50-1.51 on a vote to stay.
One survey doing the rounds on Friday was a poll for the
BT.com website that showed 80 percent of readers planning to
vote to leave the EU.
The latest betting odds on website Betfair show the implied
probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union at
74 percent, down from as high as 78 percent on Thursday.
