(Updates prices after pound hits new low)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 14 Sterling fell more than 1
percent against the dollar on Tuesday to hit 8-week lows, after
opinion polls showed growing support for Britain leaving the
European Union ahead of a vote next week.
Betting markets have lowered the chances of the country
remaining in the European Union, creating more anxiety among
investors. The implied probability of a vote to remain inside
the bloc fell to around 55 percent on Tuesday, down more than 20
percentage points from last week, according to Betfair.
The YouGov poll for The Times put "Leave" on 46 percent
support compared with 39 percent support for "Remain." Last
Monday, The Times/YouGov poll showed a 1 percent lead for the
"Remain" campaign.
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's mass-circulation Sun newspaper
called in its Tuesday edition on readers to vote to quit the
28-member EU. Many analysts believe a Brexit vote on June 23
would hurt the economy and send sterling tumbling, while a vote
to stay would be likely to drive the currency sharply higher.
With the momentum shifting towards the "Leave" camp in the
past few days, sterling fell to $1.4112, its lowest
since mid-April, while the euro was steady at 79.25
amid lower volumes.
The pound was down 1.5 percent against the safe-haven yen at
149.22 yen its lowest level in nearly three years.
"With liquidity noticeably thin, expect some wild swings in
the coming days, with $1.40 the next level to watch. I would
expect greater degree of panic if the "Leave" margin widens in
the coming days," said James Ruddiman, director at Audere
Solutions, a currency broker.
The Brexit worries overshadowed inflation data.
Consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May compared with a year
ago, slightly below forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise..
Long-dated gilt yields fell to record lows, tracking German Bund
yields, with market expectations growing that the Bank of
England may cut rates if Britain opts to leave.
The BoE meets this week and while there are no expectations
of a move, there is focus on what policymakers think.
"As always the minutes (of the BoE meeting) will be
scrutinised, especially for anything more on the impact of a
possible Brexit vote on the economy," said Simon Smith, chief
economist at FxPro.
THINNER VOLUMES
Brexit has dominated the market since late last year,
driving a trade-weighted decline of more than 10 percent in
sterling between mid-November and mid-April.
Britain's hefty current account deficit -- 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 -- makes the economy, and the
currency, vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
Speculators ramped up bets at the fastest pace in nearly
five years in the week to June 7 with net short positions valued
at nearly $6 billion, the highest in three years.
Hedge funds and asset managers have sought to protect their
exposure to UK markets through derivatives but with hedging
costs at record highs , they are becoming
increasingly prohibitive. As a result, volumes are thinning both
in the options and spot market, leading to further volatility.
"I am happy to trade now, but I will be on the sidelines on
June 23," said a spot trader, adding he would be cutting his
short bets in the next few days.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Jon Boyle and John
Stonestreet)